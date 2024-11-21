Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella Settle Divorce and Agree to Drop Dual Restraining Orders

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev’s divorce is coming to an end.

A rep for Garcia confirms to PEOPLE the former couple have settled their divorce in a private mediation and will not be going to court.

Details of the settlement are unclear but “both parties decided to drop the domestic violence restraining orders against each other in an effort to move on with their lives and effectively co-parent their son,” the rep said in a statement.

“Nikki’s number one priority has always been her son and privacy on the matter,” the rep continued. “She is thankful for all of the love and support she has received during this difficult time.”

PEOPLE reached out Chigvintsev’s representation for comment.

Garcia, 40, first filed for divorce from the Dancing with the Stars pro, 42, in September after Chigvintsev was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, although the Napa District Attorney later declined to file criminal charges.

In Garcia’s petition to divorce filed on Sept. 11, the television personality requested sole legal and physical custody of Matteo with Chigvintsev receiving supervised child visitation. She also asked the court terminate spousal support for both parties. The Russian-born dancer, on the other hand, responded to Garcia’s filing and asked for joint custody and for his estranged wife to provide spousal support and pay his attorney’s fees.

The news of their divorce came nearly two weeks after Chigvintsev was arrested on a charge of corporal injury to a spouse on Aug. 29. He was given a $25,000 bail before being released in less than an hour, according to intake records obtained by PEOPLE.

On Sept. 24, Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley announced that her office had declined to file criminal charges against the dancer. But on Monday, Sept. 30, a judge reportedly granted Garcia a restraining order against Chigvintsev, according to TMZ. And on Thursday, Oct. 3, Chigvintsev requested his own protective order against Garcia, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE. On Oct. 4, a judge granted the protective order.

In each of their requests, Garcia and Chigvintsev alleged that the other was the aggressor, providing conflicting details about the disagreement that began during the morning of Aug. 29 while Chigvintsev was preparing breakfast for Matteo.

According to the reports obtained by PEOPLE, the confrontation eventually led to the couple moving upstairs where Garcia claimed Chigvintsev tackled her to the ground, grabbed her arms and pinned her for “what felt like 20 to 30 seconds.” She also alleged that he pressed down “had his hands on my chest near my sternum and was pressing down,” so much so that she “felt like she was suffocating.”

Chigvintsev, on the other hand, provided photos of the abuse he allegedly suffered at the hands of Garcia. The filing included pictures of injuries sustained on his hand, elbow and behind his ear. In his filing, the dancer claimed he “pleaded with her to stop and calm down” and needed “help for her to stop.”

He alleged that there was a “mutual struggle” and they both ended up on the ground.

