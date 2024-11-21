Cher Lost Virginity Aged 14 By Having ‘Revenge Sex’ With Neighbor’s Son After He Embarrassed Her in Front of Pals

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

Pop icon Cher admitted to losing her virginity at 14 years old in a bold act of defiance against her neighbor’s son.

In part one of her new memoir, Cher: The Memoir, the 78-year-old “Believe” singer talked about how the intimate moment was a direct result of the hurt she’d endured from the “cute” Italian boy who lived down the street from her in the San Fernando Valley.

According to Cher, she decided to “loan her virginity” to the boy after he’d embarrassed her in front of his friends.

“An Italian family on our street had a cute son who was a senior in high school. He spent his weekends working on his hot rod as I handed him tools. Then he’d come to my room, we’d kiss, he’d want me to hold his other tool, and I’d say no,” she wrote. “I liked his black roadster better than him.

“Not that sex was far from my mind then, as the main conversations among girls at school were about how they spent their weekends fooling around with boys but never went to ‘fourth base,’” the music icon continued.

Cher went on to explain how her boyfriend’s poor treatment of her still led to her decision to be intimate with him.

“The neighbor was sweet enough when we were alone, but as soon as his friends came around, he’d treat me like an embarrassing kid,” she explained. “One day, when his buddies suggested a trip to Bob’s Big Boy, he said, ‘Okay, let me get Cher.’ They laughed and said, ‘You’re gonna take that kid?’ and he ditched me.

“I was so hurt when he did that, I had revenge sex with him,” Cher admitted. “I had never wanted to, otherwise I would have done it one of the five hundred other times he asked. But I was so angry at being dismissed, I decided to, if not lose, loan out my virginity to him.”

In order to get even with him, Cher wanted to make him feel “dismissed.” She said: “I asked him, ‘Is that it? Are we finished?’ Then I told him to go home and never come back.”

via: The Independent