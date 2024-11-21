Jonathan Majors’ Ex-Girlfriend Grace Jabbari Drops Assault & Defamation Lawsuit Against Actor

BY: LBS STAFF Published 51 seconds ago

Jonathan Majors and his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, are ending their legal battle.

Jonathan Majors‘ ex-girlfriend dismissed a federal lawsuit against him on Thursday, in which she had accused the actor of assault and defamation.

The Marvel and “Creed III” star was convicted in December 2023 of two misdemeanor counts for assaulting the woman, Grace Jabbari, in the back seat of an SUV. He was sentenced earlier this year to attend domestic violence counseling.

Jabbari sued him in March, alleging that he had defamed her by continuing after the guilty verdict to maintain that he had “never laid [his] hands on a woman” in an interview with “Good Morning America.”

Attorneys for both parties filed a joint notice with the court on Thursday, stating that “all claims against Defendant in the above-captioned action are hereby dismissed with prejudice.”

The attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Majors was poised for a breakout year in 2023, starring opposite Michael B. Jordan in “Creed III” and as Kang the Conqueror in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” But his arrest in March 2023 led to him being dropped by his management and PR firms. Marvel cut ties with him after the guilty verdict.

The actor was supposed to lead as the villain of “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,” but that film has since been scrapped. Marvel pivoted to “Avengers: Doomsday,” starring Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.

Majors was cast in “Merciless,” a thriller from director Martin Villeneuve, earlier this year, in the first sign of a career recovery. Another Majors film, “Magazine Dreams,” was acquired for release next year by Briarcliff Entertainment, after Searchlight Pictures dropped it.

Majors has repeatedly denied the assault allegations and maintained a desire to resume his career in Hollywood.

via: Variety

