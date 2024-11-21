Home > NEWS

Matt Gaetz Withdraws His Bid for Attorney General Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

BY: Walker

Published 2 hours ago

Matt Gaetz said he is withdrawing his name from consideration as President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for U.S. attorney general.

“I had excellent meetings with Senators yesterday. I appreciate their thoughtful feedback — and the incredible support of so many. While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition,” Gaetz wrote in a post on X, just a week after Trump announced he planned to nominate Gaetz to the position.

“There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I’ll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General. Trump’s DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1,” Gaetz added.

Gaetz, who Trump named last week as his pick for AG, faced significant headwinds in the confirmation process.

Trump’s selection of Gaetz brought fresh scrutiny to previous allegations against the former congressman, who faced an investigation by the Justice Department that involved allegations of sex trafficking and sex with a minor.

Gaetz has vehemently denied those allegations and the investigation ended with the Justice Department electing not to charge Gaetz.

via: NBC News

