Report: All of OJ Simpson’s Kids at His Side in Final Days; Friends, Family and Medical Staffers Were Forced to Sign NDAs | lovebscott.com

O.J. Simpson was surrounded by family in the final days before his death.

via: Page Six

The 30 to 50 friends and family members who saw “The Juice” before he lost his battle to cancer on Wednesday included Arnelle, 55, Jason, 53, Sydney, 38, and Justin, 35, according to TMZ.

The outlet claimed that all of OJ’s loved ones signed NDAs and were not allowed to have their phones in the room while saying their goodbyes.

The retired NFL player shared his eldest two children with ex-wife Marguerite Whitley, whom he was married to from 1967 to 1979.

The former couple were also the parents of daughter Aaren, who died in 1979 just ahead of her 2nd birthday.

OJ moved on with Nicole Brown Simpson, and the pair welcomed Sydney and Justin before the 35-year-old actress was brutally murdered, along with friend Ron Goldman, in June 1994.

The ex-Buffalo Bills player was acquitted of the double-murder in the “trial of the century” the following year.

While Sydney and Justin’s grandparents and aunts took care of them during the trial, OJ regained custody upon his acquittal.

While his and Nicole’s children have never spoken publicly about the tragedy, Arnelle showed support for her father by testifying for the defense.

She also spoke at OJ’s parole hearing while he was serving time for a 2007 armed robbery.

The actor was released from prison in 2017 and became active on social media in recent years, assuring his X followers in his final upload in February that his “health [was] good.”

His prostate cancer diagnosis was making headlines at the time — as well as OJ’s denial that he was under hospice care.

OJ’s children revealed his death in a statement on the platform Thursday, writing, “On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer.

“He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

OJ was 76.