Rashee Rice Turned Himself in and is Now Facing 8 Criminal Charges for That Car Crash | lovebscott.com

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice surrendered to police Thursday.

via: NBC News

Texas state Sen. Royce West, an attorney for Rice, said Rice turned himself in to police and was released on bond.

Dallas police announced Wednesday that an arrest warrant had been issued accusing Rice him of aggravated assault, collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision.

Rice was among a group that was driving a Corvette and a Lamborghini at high speeds March 30 on North Central Expressway in Dallas. Police said that the drivers lost control and that the Lamborghini hit a median wall, “causing a chain reaction collision.”

The occupants of both cars fled without checking on the people in four other vehicles that became involved in the crash, police said.

West, Rice’s attorney, has said that Rice was driving the Lamborghini.

“I want to re-emphasize Mr. Rice’s continued cooperation with law enforcement,” West’s office said in a statement Thursday. “Mr. Rice acknowledges his actions and feels deeply for those injured as a result of this accident.”

“Our legal team is now tasked with reviewing all legal documents,” West’s office said.

Rice apologized on Instagram last week, telling fans that he was speaking with police investigators.

“I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities,” Rice wrote. “I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday’s accident.”

Police said Wednesday that investigators had determined Rice and another driver, Theodore Knox, 21, were speeding in their respective vehicles. An arrest warrant was also issued for Knox, with the same charges as those against Rice.

Knox was not in custody, Dallas police said Thursday.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said in a statement after the arrest warrants were announced that the investigation continues and has no timeline.

“This case was conducted as all cases are conducted, thorough and fair, as that is what all victims deserve, and what our city demands,” Garcia said. “An investigation has no timeline. We will not be pressured, we will do what is right.”

A spokesperson for the NFL said Wednesday that the league continues to “monitor all developments” in the case.

Chiefs President Mark Donovan previously told Kansas City radio station KCMO that the team will react accordingly to the facts as the case develops.

“In all these situations you have to wait until you have all the facts, and frankly, we don’t have all the facts at this point,” Donovan said. “The one comforting fact that we do have is that there was a multi-car crash in Texas, in Dallas. And fortunately, it doesn’t appear that anyone was hurt, and we should be grateful for that.”

