'RHOP' Star Wendy Osefo's Home Burglarized While She Was on Vacation, Birkins, Jewelry Stolen | lovebscott.com

One of the downsides of living a public and affluent life is the prevalence of scary home invasions that target celebrities. Several famous stars have been victimized in targeted burglaries and some have even come face to face with culprits who broke into their homes.

Due to how accessible celebrities are on social media, we often know a little too much about their affluent lifestyles and luxurious homes. Sadly, when the wrong people get this information, it can be used in dangerous ways.

The latest victim was “The Real Housewives of Potomac” star Dr. Wendy Osefo.

TMZ reports, We’re told the burglary took place some time last week in Finksburg, MD when Wendy and her family were on vacation in Jamaica. A spokesperson for the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office tells us the theft was reported to their office on Sunday … but shared no further details as the investigation is still ongoing.

Wendy tells TMZ … “My family and I are devastated and feel violated by this intrusion. We thank God no one was home … so for that we feel very blessed. Material things can always be replaced.”

Still, sources close to Wendy say the thieves took off with a majority of her designer bags, including a few Birkin bags. We’re also told they swiped a large amount of Wendy’s jewelry.

Prior to this sad update, Wendy was happily documenting her spring break getaway at the Azul Beach Resort Negril.