Harry and Meghan to Launch Two New Netflix Shows, on Cooking and Polo | lovebscott.com

Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry are cooking up two new projects with Netflix.

via: NBC News

One of the shows will be about cooking and another about polo — from their Archewell Productions company, in partnership with Netflix.

Archewell said in its press release that both shows were in the early stages of production and that titles and release dates would be revealed “in the coming months.”

The announcement follows the couple’s documentary series that aired on Netflix in 2022, which followed Harry’s departure from frontline royal duties and the well-publicized rift between him and other senior royals.

The first series will be “curated” by Meghan and “celebrate the joys of cooking & gardening, entertaining, and friendship.” It’s unclear what role the duchess will play — but the production will be headed by showrunner Leah Hariton who made “Selena + Chef” with Selena Gomez in 2020.

The show will be made by production company The Intellectual Property Corporation, owned by Sony Pictures Television, and the cast list credits Meghan as an executive producer.

The second series focuses on the rarified world of polo, a sport closely associated with aristocratic culture in England and a favored sport of generations of royals.

It was primarily shot at the U.S. Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida, and Archewell promised it will give “unprecedented access” to a sport that remains unfamiliar to most.

The two productions are part of the multi-year deal Archewell signed with Netflix after its formation in 2020.