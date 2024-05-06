‘Gen V’ Producers Have Revealed How The Show Will Proceed After Chance Perdomo’s Sudden Death | lovebscott.com

Chance Perdomo was already beloved to viewers of Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina before he appeared as Supe Andre Anderson on Gen V. His rising-star status was cut short on the eve of second-season filming for The Boys spin off when the cast and crew learned of Chance’s death in a motorcycle accident at age 27.

In a joint statement released Sunday on social media, the producers confirmed they won’t recast the role and will instead “recraft” the season 2 story.

“As we continue to navigate the tragic loss of Chance Perdomo, everyone at Gen V is determined to find the best way to pay respect to his memory,” the full statement reads. “We won’t be recasting the role, because no one can replace Chance. Instead, we have been taking the time and space to recraft our season 2 storylines as we begin production in May. We will honor Chance and his legacy this season.”

Perdomo starred in season 1 of Gen V as Andre, a student at Godolkin University, Vought’s premier college for young supes. One of the top-ranked students with the power to manipulate metal, Andre joined up with incoming freshman Marie Moreau (Perdomo’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina costar Jaz Sinclair) to uncover a secret plot at the school to create a supe-killing virus, using students as test subjects.

Spoiler warning: After a climactic battle in the season 1 finale — which included cameos from The Boys stars Antony Starr (Homelander) and Karl Urban (Billy Butcher), as well as a campus-wide bloodbath — Marie, Andre, and their classmates Jordan Li (played by both London Thor and Derek Luh) and Emma Meyer (Lizze Broadway) were framed for the mayhem. All four woke up in hospital beds in a sealed room at an unknown location, leaving their fates up in the air.

Perdomo died at the age of 27 from a motorcycle accident in March. The cast and creators of Gen V all paid tribute to the actor in various statements.

“Our hearts are with Chance’s loved ones as we grieve this shocking loss,” a joint statement from the actors read. “We will remember the special moments we had together, his infectious smile that could light up any room, his warm hugs, and the authenticity he carried with him always. Rest in peace, dear friend, you will be deeply missed.”

The producers, including showrunner Michele Fazekas and The Boys architect Eric Kripke, shared their own statement at the time. “We can’t quite wrap our heads around this,” it read. “For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person. Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight.”

via: EW