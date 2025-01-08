BY: Ashley Blackwell Published 9 hours ago

As the New Year rings in, we can’t help but think about all the fun celebrations ahead. From spreading love to bumping beers, the months to come are filled with eventful times that call for cocktails and confetti. Are you in need of some office holiday party outfit ideas? See our list below.

With Valentine’s Day and St. Patrick’s Day around the corner, the corporate gatherings are in the crockpot on low, right along with the cover dishes you and your work boo may be asked to bring. While shindigs on the job are (relatively) an easy invite (depending on the occasion), finding something to wear can be just as stressful as the pile of paperwork on your desk.

Although Santa hats and ugly sweaters may be the norm for Christmas functions, some soirees require fancier attire. Nothing sucks more than being the one employee who couldn’t (appropriately) stick to the dress code because she waited until the last minute to do a wardrobe check.

Whether you’re getting ready to show out on the karaoke mic or dance your heart away in your favorite heels, enjoying yourself is even better when you look nice while doing it. Let’s get into some chic style tips that will instantly make you the lady of the hour.

Advertisement

Top Office Holiday Party Outfit Ideas to Add to Your Closet

1. Pencil Skirt

You can’t go wrong with a pencil skirt! Not only is it classy, but it’s also ideal for an office setting. For extra pizzazz, go for one with a colorful design or plaid print. Pair it with a solid black top or turtleneck, and accessorize with a stand-out necklace and bold earrings.

2. Pantsuit

Advertisement

Not much of a skirt kind of girl? Well, every woman needs a bada** pantsuit on her clothing rack. What better time to pull it out than at the office holiday party? Throw in a glitter clutch purse and matching pumps, and you’re good to go. Jazz it up with some pearls or a diamond-studded watch.

3. Ruffled Blouse

We all should ruffle a few feathers every once in a while, right?! Right. In a good way, at least. Ruffled blouses are stylish and can set off any semi-casual bottom. Long sleeves are recommended, as most holidays take place in the cooler months. Due to the shirt’s detailing, jewelry isn’t always required, which is a plus for some.

4. Sweater Vest

Advertisement

Don’t sleep on sweater vests! While many may think vests have gone out of style, they haven’t and are still an important area of fashion. Not interested in wearing a full-blown sweater? Opt for one of these timeless pieces. Get creative by wearing a cozy dress underneath. Finish it off with stockings and flats or kitten heels.

5. Fur Shawl

Nothing gives rich auntie like faux fur! Dust off your fur shawl and group it with just about anything for an elegant appeal. This luxury-like item is a top-tier addition that will have the compliments flooding in all day/night long. Enhance the look with blinged-out earrings for an extra pop of glam.

Which of these office holiday party outfit ideas will you consider? Let us know in the comments below!

Advertisement