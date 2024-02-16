Freddie Gibbs Reacts To His Ex Leaking His Alleged Graphic Photo On Valentine's Day | lovebscott.com

Freddie Gibbs appears to have responded after an alleged NSFW leak saw him trending on social media.

Gibbs apparently has had the last laugh after his ex-girlfriend’s alleged revenge porn. Instead of being mad, the rapper has taken a lighthearted approach to react to adult film star Destini Fox a.k.a. Destini Creams leaking his alleged NSFW photo on social media.

On Wednesday, February 14, Freddie took to his account on X, formerly Twitter, to share a cryptic post. “What a day,” read the tweet which he wrote without a context. Later on the same day, he seemed to have let go of whatever his issue was.

In a follow-up tweet posted on late Wednesday, the 41-year-old shared a a snippet of the Geto Boys song “Quickie”. On the song, Scarface raps, “She wants to lick my booty, I guess I better let her/ Once I came I didn’t want the b***h to kiss me/ Thought I wanted a long one but I only wanted a quickie.”

Alongside the snippet, he shared a flyer promoting his upcoming stand-up comedy set as part of the “Netflix Is a Joke Festival”. He wrote in the caption, “I guess I better let her,” adding a face with tears of joy emoji.”

While Freddie made no mention of his ex Destini, his tweets arrived after she leaked his alleged graphic picture on the Internet. In the said snap which she first posted on X, a man who seemed to be Freddie is bending over and spreading his butt cheeks to the camera. “spredding [sic] love, happy Valentine’s Day,” so she captioned the snap.

Freddie and Destini’s relationship turned sour last year after she accused him of ghosting her. The porn star claimed he ignored her after they agreed to an abortion, though she eventually decided to keep the baby.

In May 2023, Destini broke down their relationship, writing in part that after “a drunken night at a friend’s birthday party apparently resulted in plenty of romping, and the conception of a child. When I told Freddie [about her pregnancy] his tone immediately changed.”

Freddie reportedly told Destini he wasn’t ready for a kid, while she told him that she couldn’t be with him if he wanted an abortion. They ultimately parted ways and Destini did go to an abortion clinic thinking that she was 9 weeks pregnant, but after finding out that she was actually 12 weeks pregnant, she decided to keep the baby. She claimed her attempts to reach out to him via his manager or assistant were to no avail.

“He never checked on me after ‘said procedure’ never called to confirm if i went through with it. i just simply never heard from him again,” she wrote in one of her tweets. “I’ve reached out to him, his manager, his assistant, and no one will respond, i feel like i’ve done my part, kept it real, and this is the thanks i get. noted. i no longer want a response, no bad blood. im going to be just fine. but i had to speak my truth.”

Freddie has since moved on with OnlyFans model Jasmine Grenaway, who celebrated Valentine’s Day with a loving message to him on Instagram. She posted a video of them kissing and wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day @freddiegibbs I’m in love with you unconditionally. Thank you for existing. You are my soulmate.”