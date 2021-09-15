Octavia Spencer Says She Privately Apologized to Britney Spears and Sam Asghari for 'Prenup' Comment

While mostly everyone shared Octavia Spencer’s same sentiments when she told Britney Spears to make Sam Asghari “sign a prenup” shortly after she announced her engagement, Britney fans weren’t too happy.

Taking to Instagram, Octavia revealed that she was just making a joke and has privately reached out to the couple to apologize.

She captioned a picture of Britney and Sam:

“Y’all, a few days ago Sam and Britney announced their engagement and me being me I made a joke. My intention was to make them laugh not cause pain. I’ve reached out to this lovely couple privately to apologize and now want to restore just a smidge of happiness they were robbed of. Britney’s fans have seen her through a lot of pain and she’s found happiness. We’re thrilled for her. So let’s show them love. #nonegativity “

We appreciate her thoughtfulness, but Octavia wasn’t wrong!

