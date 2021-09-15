Trinidad & Tobago Health Minister Responds to Nicki Minaj's Claims, Says There Has Been No Reported Case of Swollen Testicles as Vaccine Side Effect [Video]

Well, this is embarrassing.

Dr. Terrence Deyalsingh, the Health Minister of Trinidad & Tobago, has publicly addressed claims made by Nicki Minaj regarding her cousin’s friend’s swollen testicles.

As widely-reported, Nicki Minaj shared with her 22 million followers a story about how her cousin’s friend in Trinidad, allegedly became impotent and got swollen testicles as a side-effect of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The story has since been used as a dangerous talking point for conservatives and as “evidence” for anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists.

Dr. Deyalsingh says that there has been no such reported case of impotence and/or swollen testicles in the entire country. He also says that they take all such reports “very seriously” and it’s unfortunate the Health Department had to “waste” so much time trying to track down this “false claim.”

“There has been no such reported either side effect or adverse event. What was sad about this is that it wasted our time yesterday trying to track down — because we take all these claims seriously,” he says.

“As we stand now, there is absolutely no reported such side effect or adverse event in Trinidad.”

This is why you can’t just go around lying about things — you never know how they’ll snowball into something much bigger.

Watch him speak on it below.

#BREAKING – Trinidad & Tobago Health Minister Dr. Terrence Deyalsingh responds to swollen testicle claim made by Trinidad-born entertainer @NICKIMINAJ; says there is no such reported case in Trinidad & Tobago (TTT) pic.twitter.com/NNsc9EUTKP — Kevz Politics (@KevzPolitics) September 15, 2021