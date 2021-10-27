‘It Does Not Show Progress’: Azealia Banks Speaks on Dave Chappelle’s The Closer Controversy and Lil Boosie’s Beef With Lil Nas X [Photo]

Azealia Banks weighed in on the drama involving Dave Chappelle as well as Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie), who landed in hot water for his homophobic rant against Lil Nas X. In an Instagram Story, the raptress didn’t mince her words while commenting on both situations, calling both of them “embarrassing.”

In almost any other situation involving Banks and her opinions, I am almost ALWAYS on the opposite end of wherever she lands, as her musings have fueled many feuds and controversial rants. So let’s just keep that in mind as we proceed, shall we?

Now that that’s out of the way, allow me to remind you of an old saying that I think would work best to also frame the piece we’re about to get into: “even a broken clock is right twice a day.” The reason why that phrase is applicable in this situation is because Banks recently shared her thoughts on Dave Chappelle’s controversial Netflix comedy special, The Closer, as well as Lil Boosie’s latest homophobic rant against Lil Nas X—and in a surprising twist, she actually made some good points.

For context and as previously reported by The Root, Chappelle’s special has caused quite the uproar for its content, which has been deemed transphobic and resulted in a plethora of consequences, the most recent being a trans employee and ally walkout. With regard to Boosie and Lil Nas X, the “Wipe Me Down” rapper recently sent out a vitriol-laced tweet filled with homophobic slurs and the suggestion of suicide about the Montero rapper that has since been removed from Twitter. Boosie sent out the tweet in response to a video where Nas X jokes about doing a song with him.

With both Chappelle and Boosie being frequent topics in the social media streets, Banks took to her Instagram story to give her two cents on the two entertainers and their actions:

“Dave Chappelle and Lil Boosie are entirely too grown and entirely too Black to be this concerned about other people’s sex lives,” she began. “It’s highkey embarrassing. Dave Chappelle is also about four years late to the transphobia outrage attention grab. And Lil Boosie gets no extra street cred for antagonizing a young Black kid for who he chooses to love. Lil Nas X is not the catalyst for the generational debris left behind from centuries of psychological terrorism and the sexual exploitation and Black men AND women on Southern plantations via forced slave breeding/buckbreaking/bed-wenching. Lil Nas X didn’t invent the current model for systemic oppression through food apartheid, anti-literacy laws and the for profit prison industrial complex. Lil Nas X is not singlehandedly responsible for your decision to consider those trappings ‘real nigga shit’ as you continue to wear your trauma and oppression as a badge of honor.”

“You are so fucking bamboozled, it’s ridiculous. The fact that you have the confidence to publicly suggest that he kill himself for living a life free of all the things that have completely obliterated your ability to see yourself as anything other than a ward of the state is absolutely heartbreaking. You are on your way to becoming a felon dear, which means: you cannot own a passport, you will never get to experience the beauty of traveling the world, you will not be able to vote…There’s a lot of money invested in clandestinely and insidiously putting you and other Black men in situations to trap you. It’s the hip-hop to prison pipeline. This is how they make their money and keep you out of power. Please, I beg you: realize that you are walking right into their trap. And Lil Nas X is not your enemy. We the culture do not want this [to] end in violence and incarceration. Please.

Banks concluded by saying: “No really, the violent rhetoric surrounding Lil Nas X is very, very concerning. And it’s not cool. It doesn’t show progress. It doesn’t make you look tough or smart and completely contradicts Hip-hop’s cry for unity, solidarity and social justice reform. It’s been on my mind a lot. It’s starting to bleed past general homophobia and it’s making everything not fun anymore.”

Whew. Like I said earlier, she’s not always right but when she is, she’s right on time.

Additionally, per Complex, Nas X’s father responded to Boosie’s comments on Tuesday, writing on Instagram: “How the hell you’re a gangsta rapper promoting drugs, gun violence, degrading women, and getting high every video talking about you’re for the kids? Man, sit your old man looking ass down. The game has [passed] you. We real Bankhead over here. Not like the guy who claims it.”

