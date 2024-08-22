Not So Fast! Beyoncé's Rep Says She 'Was Never Scheduled' to Attend DNC: 'The Report of a Performance Is Untrue' | www.lovebscott.com

Beyoncé won’t be appearing at the Democratic National Convention after all, despite earlier reports confirming the singer was set to deliver a surprise performance.

via THR:

“Beyoncé was never scheduled to be there,” the Grammy-winning star’s rep tells The Hollywood Reporter. “The report of a performance is untrue.”

Rumors about the pop star attending and performing at this year’s DNC, celebrating Vice President Kamala Harris’ historic presidential nomination, have exploded online throughout the week.

This year’s DNC was hosted by Tony Goldwyn, Ana Navarro, Mindy Kaling and Kerry Washington, with each star emceeing one night of the event. The four-day convention featured performances by Stevie Wonder, John Legend, Patti LaBelle and other major musicians; surprise appearances by the likes of Oprah Winfrey, who gave a speech urging those who are registered as independent like herself to vote; a daytime panel moderated by Julia Louis-Dreyfus; and more.

On night three, Legend and Sheila E. paid tribute to vice presidential candidate Tim Walz’s home state of Minnesota by performing Prince’s song “Let’s Go Crazy.” The late icon was born in Minneapolis.

Wonder also made a surprise appearance in Chicago on Wednesday, where he performed his hit song “Higher Ground.” “This is the moment to remember: when you tell your children where you were and what you did. As we stand between history’s pain and tomorrow’s promises, we must choose courage over complacency. It is time to get up and go vote,” Wonder told the crowd.

