Beyoncé Is the Surprise Performer for Final Night of DNC, Sources Confirm | www.lovebscott.com

Beyoncé is getting ready to take the stage for Kamala Harris, sources familiar with DNC plans have confirmed.

The confirmation comes following a day full of speculation as to whether or not Queen Bey would appear.

via TMZ:

Multiple sources in the know tell us Queen Bey will be the big surprise performer as VP Harris officially accepts the Democratic party’s nomination to run for president.

As you’d expect, Beyoncé’s appearance is a huge deal, not only for Harris and the Party but in Chicago as well. We’re told Chicago PD is on high alert as it’s involved in security for Beyoncé at the United Center arena.

We don’t know what she’ll be performing, but the smart money is on “Freedom” … as it’s been the Harris-Walz campaign’s anthem.

There have been rumors all week that either Bey or Taylor Swift would show up in Chicago before the DNC ended. In fact, there are dozens of delegates in the arena tonight dressed in “Cowboy Carter” styled outfits … just in case Beyoncé were to come through.

Well, turns out that was more than a good bet on their part.

Earlier, someone (not Beyoncé) ran through a soundcheck for Beyoncé’s “Cuff It” — we wonder if that’s what she’ll be performing? Check out the clip below.

Someone is singing “Cuff It” by Beyoncé over the sound system at the DNC… is this a sound check with a stand-in?? ??? #DNC2024 pic.twitter.com/gvY9Va5BUz — Nick Hutchins @ the DNC (@nicholasrhutch) August 22, 2024