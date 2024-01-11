No, Lil Nas X Was Not Actually Admitted to Liberty University to Study ‘Christian Leadership’

Lil Nas X may be entering his Christian era, but Liberty University won’t be the school to guide him to the light.

via: Billboard

In a post to his Instagram on Tuesday (Jan. 9), the “Industry Baby” rapper claimed that he had been accepted into the Christian school founded by evangelical conservative Jerry Falwell Sr., with an emphasis in “Christian leadership and bible studies” according to a photo of an alleged acceptance letter signed by the late Falwell himself. In his caption, Lil Nas asserted the document’s authenticity, saying that “not everything is a troll.”

While that may be true, Liberty University wants you to know that the singer’s post was, in fact, a troll. In a statement shared with Billboard, a spokesperson for the university said that Lil Nas X would not be attending the school in the fall. “We can confirm that Liberty University did not issue the Montero Hill ‘acceptance letter’ posted yesterday to social media, and we have no record of Montero Hill applying to the university,” the statement read.

“Liberty University exists to glorify God by equipping men and women in higher education in fidelity to the Christian faith expressed through the Holy Scriptures,” the statement went on. “We continue to pray for America and for the Gospel of Jesus Christ to be proclaimed across this land. We welcome all to apply and join us at Liberty University.”

The news comes as Lil Nas X promotes his forthcoming new single “J CHRIST,” which he dedicated to the “THE MAN WHO HAD THE GREATEST COMEBACK OF ALL TIME,” Jesus Christ. In a teaser for the song’s upcoming music video, celebrity lookalikes mimicking stars such as Taylor Swift, Oprah, Barack Obama, Kanye West and Mariah Carey ascend a massive staircase into heaven.

MY NEW SINGLE IS DEDICATED TO THE MAN WHO HAD THE GREATEST COMEBACK OF ALL TIME! J CHRIST

JANUARY 12, 2024

00:00 EST

BE THERE! pic.twitter.com/JEX6sSTft5 — ? (@LilNasX) January 8, 2024