Ariana Madix Is Suing Tom Sandoval Over Their Shared L.A. Home

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix hired a process server to serve her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval legal paperwork outside the Los Angeles home they share — as the fight over their pad heats up.

via: People

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE on Friday, Madix and Sandoval disagree on the sale of the home that they co-own together and still cohabitate in months after their March 2023 split.

Madix is reportedly hoping that the court will declare that she and Sandoval must sell the home — which they bought together in 2019 — as a “partition by sale,” which means they would sell the house and split the proceeds.

Per the court documents, Madix is also requesting an “equitable allocation of the proceeds of sale.” This request will include the “payment of debt secured by same and the costs of partition,” as well as the inclusion of attorneys’ fees, and title expenses.

The Vanderpump Rules star is reportedly against a “division in kind” which would allow them both to retain ownership in the property, meaning that one of them could theoretically sell their portion of the property to a third party, according to the court documents.

On an August episode of Scheana Shay’s podcast Scheananigans, Madix, 38, said that she lived in the five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom home with Sandoval, 40.

As unconventional as the situation was, Madix said she had less anxiety living in the house post-breakup than she did when they were romantically involved and she worried about where he was late at night.

“I sleep a lot easier at night not giving a f— about when he’s coming in that door. … Yes, we’re in the same house but I don’t have to think, ‘He’s coming in my bedroom’ — because he’s not,” she said. “I sleep with my door locked, just in case.”

Madix and Sandoval broke up in March 2023 after Madix discovered that Sandoval was in a secret relationship with her former friend and costar, Raquel Leviss.