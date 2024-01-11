Kyle Richards Sounds Off on ‘A—hole’ Women Who Slide into Mauricio Umansky’s DMs: ‘They’re Always the Aggressor’

Kyle Richards isn’t a fan of the unwarranted attention her husband Mauricio Umansky receives on Instagram.

via: Page Six

The Bravolebrity vented her frustration over the women who were constantly shooting their shot with the real estate broker on social media.

“Mo gets a lot of DMs from women. They don’t care that he’s married, and they’re always the aggressor,” she said, per People.

“It just makes you realize there’s a lot of f—king a—holes out there.”

Richards opened about the issue while playing a card game with her co-stars during Annemarie Wiley’s birthday celebration at a winery in Ojai, Calif.

Her response came after Sutton Stracke pulled a card that asked, “What is appropriate for husbands when it comes to communicating with other women on social media?”

“Murder,” Richards, 55, replied. “I’ve had a fight with Mo over that. I hate that. Liking people’s photos, following people — you don’t do that.”

Page Six confirmed in July 2023 that she and the Umansky, 53, had separated after 27 years of marriage.

The estranged couple has already shut down infidelity rumors amid speculation about the “RHOBH” star’s close relationship with Morgan Wade.

“We are very good friends,” Richards told paparazzi in July.

However, she and the country singer have continued to fan the flames with matching heart tattoos and a hot and heavy appearance in Wade’s music video for “Fall in Love With Me.”

Meanwhile, Richards and Umansky have refused to say whether they are getting a divorce as they maintain an amicable co-parenting relationship.

The pair shares three daughters: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 16.

The “Halloween Ends” actress also shares daughter Farrah Brittany, 35, with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.

The family most recently put on a united front for Christmas as they hit the slopes together in Aspen, Colo., after Umansky was spotted partying with younger women.

Around that time, the real estate mogul was seen at Cloud Nine Alpine Bistro with Brazilian singer Anitta.

Days earlier, Umansky was also photographed leaving dinner with influencer Alexandria Wolfe.