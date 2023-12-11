Nicki Minaj Will Bring Gag City to a Town Near You on Her 2024 Tour

With her new album Pink Friday 2 out now, it was only a matter of time until Nicki Minaj officially announced the dates for its promotional tour.
via: Rolling Stone
On Monday, Live Nation announced Nicki Minaj‘s headline arena tour in support of Pink Friday 2, which arrived Friday, Nov. 8. The tour includes stops at festivals Rolling Loud California and Dreamville Festival.
Minaj will commence her tour in Oakland on March 1. She’ll stop in cities such as Phoenix, New Orleans, Atlanta, New York City, Washington, D.C., Columbus, Milwaukee, and Montreal, before closing the North American tour in Austin. The rapper will then head overseas for a series of shows in Europe in early June.
Tickets for the North American tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 15 at 9 a.m. local time. Citibank cardholders will have access to a presale starting Tuesday at 9 a.m. local time.
The tour will also offer VIP packages, including the Gag City Headquarters package, which includes a ticket in the first 10 rows, two drinks, a press-on nail station, photo backdrops, VIP merchandise, and a Call of Duty gaming station. (The package name is a reference to the AI world that Minaj’s fans created to promote the project.)
Minaj released Pink Friday 2 to mixed reviews. The LP features tracks such as “Let Me Calm Down” with J. Cole, “Needle” with Drake, and “Everybody” featuring Lil Uzi Vert. “Pink Friday 2 attempts to balance the expectations attached to naming itself after its groundbreaking 2010 predecessor with Minaj’s spirit of constant reinvention and confrontational persona,” Rolling Stone said in the review of the album.
It’s anticipated that Minaj will release four additional songs from the LP, including ones featuring Monica, Keyshia Cole, and 50 Cent.
Pink Friday 2 Tour Dates:
03/01/2024 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
03/03/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
03/08/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
03/10/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
03/13/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
03/15/2024 — Inglewood, CA @ Rolling Loud California*
03/18/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
03/20/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
03/22/2024 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
03/26/2024 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
03/28/2024 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
03/29/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
03/30/2024 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
04/01/2024 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
04/02/2024 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
04/04/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
04/05/2024 — Hartford, CT @ XL Center
04/07/2024 — Raleigh, NC @ Dreamville Festival*
04/10/2024 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
04/12/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
04/13/2024 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
04/17/2024 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
04/18/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
04/20/2024 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
04/24/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
04/27/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
05/02/2024 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
05/09/2024 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
05/11/2024 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
05/12/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
05/25/2024 — Manchester, UK @ Co-Op Live
05/26/2024 — Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena
05/28/2024 — London, UK @ The O2
06/01/2024 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena
06/02/2024 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
06/05/2024 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
06/07/2024 — Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes Benz Arena
*Festival Performance