Nicki Minaj Will Bring Gag City to a Town Near You on Her 2024 Tour

With her new album Pink Friday 2 out now, it was only a matter of time until Nicki Minaj officially announced the dates for its promotional tour.

via: Rolling Stone

On Monday, Live Nation announced Nicki Minaj‘s headline arena tour in support of Pink Friday 2, which arrived Friday, Nov. 8. The tour includes stops at festivals Rolling Loud California and Dreamville Festival.

Minaj will commence her tour in Oakland on March 1. She’ll stop in cities such as Phoenix, New Orleans, Atlanta, New York City, Washington, D.C., Columbus, Milwaukee, and Montreal, before closing the North American tour in Austin. The rapper will then head overseas for a series of shows in Europe in early June.

Tickets for the North American tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 15 at 9 a.m. local time. Citibank cardholders will have access to a presale starting Tuesday at 9 a.m. local time.

The tour will also offer VIP packages, including the Gag City Headquarters package, which includes a ticket in the first 10 rows, two drinks, a press-on nail station, photo backdrops, VIP merchandise, and a Call of Duty gaming station. (The package name is a reference to the AI world that Minaj’s fans created to promote the project.)

Minaj released Pink Friday 2 to mixed reviews. The LP features tracks such as “Let Me Calm Down” with J. Cole, “Needle” with Drake, and “Everybody” featuring Lil Uzi Vert. “Pink Friday 2 attempts to balance the expectations attached to naming itself after its groundbreaking 2010 predecessor with Minaj’s spirit of constant reinvention and confrontational persona,” Rolling Stone said in the review of the album.

It’s anticipated that Minaj will release four additional songs from the LP, including ones featuring Monica, Keyshia Cole, and 50 Cent.

Pink Friday 2 Tour Dates:

03/01/2024 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

03/03/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

03/08/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

03/10/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

03/13/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

03/15/2024 — Inglewood, CA @ Rolling Loud California*

03/18/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

03/20/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

03/22/2024 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

03/26/2024 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

03/28/2024 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

03/29/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

03/30/2024 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

04/01/2024 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

04/02/2024 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

04/04/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

04/05/2024 — Hartford, CT @ XL Center

04/07/2024 — Raleigh, NC @ Dreamville Festival*

04/10/2024 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

04/12/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

04/13/2024 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

04/17/2024 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

04/18/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

04/20/2024 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

04/24/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

04/27/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

05/02/2024 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

05/09/2024 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

05/11/2024 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

05/12/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

05/25/2024 — Manchester, UK @ Co-Op Live

05/26/2024 — Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena

05/28/2024 — London, UK @ The O2

06/01/2024 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena

06/02/2024 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

06/05/2024 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

06/07/2024 — Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes Benz Arena

*Festival Performance