Aaron Rodgers Expected To Be Medically Cleared By XMas Eve Game Vs. D.C.

Aaron Rodgers is expected to medically cleared to play for the New York Jets on Christmas Eve – just 104 days after tearing his Achilles on his debut on September 11.

It would then be the choice of coach Robert Saleh for the 40-year-old to play.

TMZ adds, we’re told barring an unexpected setback, Rodgers will be given the all-clear before the week 16 game against the NFC East team at MetLife Stadium in Jersey.

Of course, Rodgers ruptured his Achilles on September 11, just 4 plays into his Jets career. On September 13, just days later, AR had cutting-edge surgery to repair the injury in Los Angeles.

The injury typically takes professional athletes around 9 months to return to play. If Rodgers comes back on 12/24, it’ll be just 104 days after sustaining the devastating injury.

Needless to say, if the Jets allow him to play, Aaron, who has been practicing with his teammates since late November, will complete the fastest-recorded recovery of a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Despite being given the go-ahead from the medical folks, it’s possible the team still doesn’t allow Rodgers to play … depending on their playoff prospects.

The Jets, who beat the Texans behind Zach Wilson on Sunday, are still just 5-8 … and are looking up at 6 teams between them and a playoff birth. The reality is the Jets likely need to win out to have a chance at the postseason.

N.Y. plays the 9-3 Dolphins on Sunday … and whether Aaron plays the following week could come down to if the team wins or loses that game.