Starbucks Is Giving Out Free Hot Chocolate Every Weekend in December

Starbucks announced that it is giving out a free hot chocolate with every grande drink order every weekend in December, so customers can share a warm beverage over the holiday season.

The free item comes in their “short” size, which is 8 ounces.

The offer is limited to one free beverage per order — but takes place every Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 31.

Customers are able to receive the deal exclusively with orders placed in store and in the drive-through.

It’s not the only deal the coffee giant is offering during the month of December.

On Thursday, Starbucks began offering customers 50% off any drink, which will continue for every Thursday of this month from noon to 6 p.m.

Reward members can access the 50% off coupon in the Starbucks app on Dec. 14, Dec. 21 and Dec. 28.

Don’t say no one told you!