Nicki Minaj Fled Concert Venue After Husband's ‘Ferocious' Attack That Left Man Needing Multiple Surgeries, Lawsuit Alleges

Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty are the subjects of a lawsuit where a security guard claims to have been physically attacked.

The security guard who sued Nicki and her husband over an alleged backstage beatdown that left him severely injured has grown tired of waiting around for the rapper to show up to court, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Thomas Weidenmuller has demanded the court award him a default judgment of $742k against the Barbie World rapper.

Weidenmuller broke down the request as $500k for pain and suffering, $200k for emotional distress, $21k for medical expenses, and thousands more for various other court costs.

As we previously reported, Weidenmuller claimed he worked as a security guard at Minaj’s concert on March 22, 2019 in Germany.

In the lawsuit, Weidenmuller claimed during the show a fan was able to rush the stage while Minaj was performing. The rapper was not pleased with the incident and berated a female security guard after the show.

Weidenmuller said he witnessed Minaj yelling at the woman and tried to intervene before the employee started to cry. In his lawsuit, he said Minaj was filming the female security guard and demanding she explain on camera why she messed up.

“At first, Weidenmüller advised both of the other two security personnel that they should silently listen to Minaj’s complaints, even if she was screaming obscenities and falsely accusing them of endangering her,” the suit said.

Weidenmuller and Minaj started to get into it, per the suit, which allegedly led to the entertainer throwing her shoe at him. He claims she proceeded to tell Petty about the argument.

“Due to the severity of my injuries caused by Petty, I immediately sought medical treatment from the medics present at the venue, who told me that I needed medical care that could only be provided at a hospital,” he said.

He added, “The pain I felt in the moment was far more extreme than any pain I had ever experienced in my life, or have felt since that day. I felt a blinding pain in my head, neck, and face. I could tell in that instant that something was seriously wrong with my jaw.”

Weidenmüller said he had to undergo multiple surgeries. “I now have five plates in my jaw and my jaw has not yet been fully reconstructed,” he said.

In newly filed documents, he said he still has four more surgeries needed. “The doctors must still insert implants into my jaw as a part of the reconstruction process. In the interim, the doctors have inserted donor bones from a deceased person into my mouth in order to preserve space for future implants.”

The security guard said he was unable to work for two months “following the attack due to the injuries sustained as a result of Petty’s senseless and ferocious assault.”

He said the "pain I felt in the moment was far more extreme than any pain I had ever experienced in my life, or have felt since that day." Weidenmüller claimed Petty and Minaj fled the venue after the attack.

A judge has yet to rule on the default judgment request. Minaj and Petty have yet to respond to the case.