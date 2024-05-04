2024 Lovers & Friends Fest Canceled Just Hours Before it Was Set to Start Due to High Winds Forecast | lovebscott.com

The 2024 Lovers & Friends Festival has been canceled. The organizers announced the news just after midnight on Saturday (May 4).

This was to be the third installment of the annual hip-hop and R&B festival at Las Vegas Festival Grounds. It had been sold out.

Headliners for the event were to include Alicia Keys, Janet Jackson, Usher, Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Lil Wayne, the Backstreet Boys and many others.

“Lovers & Friends Festival has unfortunately been canceled due to dangerous weather predicted for Saturday,” the statement read. “Fans who purchased tickets directly through Front Gate Tickets will receive a refund within 30 days.”

The statement included a link to a website that appears to be deactivated, but the actual festival website had an updated statement from organizers.

“Lovers & Friends Festival organizers have been monitoring the weather for several days and proactively preparing for a windy Saturday,” it read. “However, the National Weather Service has now issued a High Wind Warning, including dangerous 30-35 mph sustained winds with gusts potentially more than 60 mph. Following advice from the National Weather Service and in consultation with local public officials, we must make the safest decision for our fans, artists, and staff, and cancel tomorrow’s Lovers & Friends Festival.

“This was an incredibly heartbreaking decision to make as we are aware that fans have traveled from all over the world to enjoy this incredible lineup of superstars and have been looking forward to this event for several months. We’ve worked hard to create an amazing event for you, and we are just as disappointed as you are.”

Jackson reposted the announcement on her social media accounts.

An email seeking comment from a representative listed on the event’s website was not immediately returned.

As recently as Thursday, the event’s social media accounts were updating guests on information such as parking procedures, walking directions and ride-share meeting points. Hours before the cancellation announcement, the accounts were posting links for merchandise.

The lineup was expected to include more than 70 acts on five stages, beginning just before noon and running until after midnight.

The bill was to feature Nelly Furtado playing her first Vegas show in 17 years, M.I.A. bringing her clamorous alt-hip-hop, as well as Ciara, TLC, Brandy, Eve and plenty more female stars.

via: Las Vegas Journal