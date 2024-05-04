Drake Claims Kendrick Lamar Beat His Wife on New Diss Track "Family Matters" | lovebscott.com

And so it continues. After Kendrick Lamar emerged from the shadows with the extremely angry Drake diss “Euphoria” this week, Drake responded with a video clip from a teen rom-com. Tonight, less than 24 hours after Kendrick hit him with another diss track, “6:16 In LA,” Drake has returned to the field of play with his latest song in this ongoing feud.
The beginning of the video for the seven-minute-long diss track shows a mini-van, likely a reference to the Dodge van on the cover of Kendrick’s 2012 debut album, good kid, m.A.A.d city, being crushed at what appears to be a junkyard.
Watch the video for the diss track up top in which Drizzy takes direct shots at K Dot.
On the song, Drake mentions the Compton rapper’s fiancée, Whitney Alford, rapping:
You the black messiah wifing up a mixed queen
And hit vanilla cream to help out with your self-esteem
On some Bobby shit I wanna know what Whitney need
All that puppy love was over in your late teens
Why you never hold your son and tell him say cheese?
We coulda left the kids outta this, don’t blame me
You a dog and you know it, you just play sweet
Your baby mama captions always screamin, “save me”
At the end of the track, Drake raps:
They hired a crisis management team to clean up the fact that you beat up your queen
The picture you painted ain’t what it seems
Besides Kendrick, Drizzy’s diss record includes bars aimed at ASAP Rocky, who previously targeted Drake on the songs “Show of Hands.” Drake used Rocky’s government name, Rakim Mayers, and alluded to hooking up with Rihanna when Rocky allegedly hooked up with Drake’s baby mother rapping:
Rakim talking shit again
Gassed cause you hit my BM first n***a do the math who I was hitting then
I ain’t even know you rap still cause they only talking bout your fit again
Probably gotta have a kid again before you think of dropping shit again
Just like on “Push Ups,” Drake took plenty of shots at The Weeknd, this time calling him a drug addict:
Weeknd music getting played in the spots where boys got a little more pride
That’s why all your friends dipping to Atlanta paying to just find a tour guide
Abel run your fucking bread need to buy some more chains for some more guys
Lemme find another street nigga I can take to the game, courtside
Let me get a used Ferrari for a rapper take the n***a on a horse ride
Anything to take the spotlight off the fact the boss is a drugged out little punk sissy from the northside
Rocky, The Weeknd, and Kendrick aren’t the only people Drake responded to. He also had choice words for Future and Metro Boomin, as he dismissed their recent albums:
Pluto shit make me sick to my stomach, we ain’t never really been through it
Leland Wayne, he a fucking lame, so I know he had to be a influence’
These niggas had a plan and they finally found a way to rope their way into it
Two seperate albums dissing I just did a Kim to it nigga skim through it
Drake also took time to respond to former collaborator Rick Ross, who has relentlessly trolled Drake on social media and on the song “Champagne Moments,” by rapping:
What the fuck I heard Rick drop n***a
Talking something ’bout a nose job n***a
Ozempic got a side effect of jealousy and doctors never told ya’ll n***s
Put a n***a in the bars let a nigga rot kind of like your old job