Jeezy Accuses Jeannie Mai Of Seeking Revenge Because He Didn’t Want Another Child | lovebscott.com

Jeezy is firing back at his estranged wife, Jeannie Mai, whom he claims is out to smear him just because he didn’t wanna have a second kid.

In September of last year, Jeezy filed for divorce from his now-estranged wife Jeannie Mai after two years of marriage. Unfortunately, things have become “increasingly contentious” in the months since. Just last week, Mai accused the rapper of domestic violence and child neglect. In court documents obtained by The Shade Room, the TV personality alleged that she was pushed down a flight of stairs, struck in the face, and more. She also alleges that their one-year-old daughter Monaco was left alone with a gun, putting her at serious risk.

These allegations came out amid their ongoing custody battle over the child, and Jeezy has since denied them. “The allegations are not only false, but also deeply disturbing, especially coming from someone I loved,” he said in a statement. “It’s disheartening to witness the manipulation and deceit at play and at this time my main concern is being an active father to our daughter as I continue to fight for court-mandated joint custody.”

Now, Jeezy is firing back, accusing Mai of seeking revenge because he didn’t want to have a second child with her. In court documents obtained by TMZ, he alleges that after he notified her of his plans to file for divorce, she went to IVF specialists in hopes of getting pregnant. He claims that he didn’t approve of this, but accuses her of going through with it regardless.

Jeezy also alleges that between the two of them, Mai was the volatile and violent one in their relationship. Mai has yet to respond to these allegations.

via: HotNewHipHop