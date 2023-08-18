Megan Thee Stallion's Full Statement In Tory Lanez Sentencing Released

Shortly before Tory Lanez was sentenced to ten years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, it was reported that a statement from Megan was read in court. The statement was described in various reports, but now, the full letter has surfaced.

via: Rap-Up

In a statement read during Tory Lanez’s sentencing, Megan Thee Stallion shared her anguish, frustration, and demand for justice. Obtained by reporter Meghann Cuniff on Thursday (Aug. 17), the full transcription detailed the torment and terror that the artist experienced at the hands of Lanez.

Last week, Lanez received a 10-year prison sentence for the 2020 shooting. His conviction included three felony charges: Assault with a semi-automatic firearm, possession of a concealed, unregistered firearm, and negligent discharge of a firearm.

Judge David Herriford’s ruling followed a robust campaign by the Canadian rapper for leniency, which was backed by 76 letters of recommendation. Among those who wrote on behalf of the “TAlk tO Me” artist were Mario and Iggy Azalea. However, Megan’s asserted that “his crime warrants the full weight of the law.”

In her statement, the Texas native recounted how the incident shattered her peace. She described how she was “tormented and terrorized in every degree by the defendant.” The musician also expressed her frustration with Lanez’s refusal to take responsibility for his actions. Instead, she insisted that he “lied to anyone that would listen and paid bloggers to disseminate false information about the case on social media.”

“At first, he tried to deny the shooting ever happened. Then he attempted to place the blame on my former best friend. In his tantrum of lies, he’s blamed the system. Blamed the press.” Here’s the full statement Megan @TheeStallion wrote for the judge who sentenced Tory Lanez: pic.twitter.com/205eHnetYe — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) August 18, 2023

She added, “If the defendant would have spent a quarter of the past few years showing contrition for his crimes, perhaps I could have healed sooner. Instead, I spiraled into a dark and angry place where I thought my life was worthless, and I felt loneliness and shame. Slowly but surely, I’m healing and coming back, but I will never be the same.”

“However, every day, I think of the others across the world who are victims of violence and have survived. It is truly the most powerless feeling, especially when you question whether the justice system can truly protect you,” the letter continued.

In contrast to Megan Thee Stallion’s statement, Lanez’s words during the sentencing portrayed a different narrative. He begged the judge for mercy and referred to Megan as his friend. “If I could turn back the series of events that night [of the 2020 shooting] and change them, as unfortunate as they were, I would, but I can’t, and I apologize,” he said.