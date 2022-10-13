Nicki Minaj Calls Latto a 'Karen' for Not Publicly Defending Her Rap Grammy Nomination, Latto Claps Back: 'Ur Older Than My Mom Tryna Be a Bully'

Nicki Minaj is beefing with another rap girl.

This time, Nicki called out Latto for not coming to her defense following today’s Grammys news.

If you missed it, it was reported that Nicki’s song “Super Freaky Girl” got kicked out of the rap category and will compete in the pop category. The Recording Academy determined that the song, sampling Rick James’ 1981 classic “Super Freak,” isn’t ‘rap’ enough.

Nicki spoke out about the Recording Academy’s decision and called out Latto’s “Big Energy” in the process.

I have no prob being moved out the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY. If SFG has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big Energy! ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or a troll. I’d actually LUV 2 c a more street record win- male OR female! IJS rightIsRight ? — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 13, 2022

It appears as though Latto didn’t take too kindly to being singled out — and she approached Nicki offline via text to have a conversation.

Nicki shared a screenshot of their conversation and called Latto a ‘Karen’ for not speaking out publicly to defend Nicki’s nomination.

This Karen has probably mentioned my name in over 100 interviews. Says she waited in line for Pink Friday w|her Barbie chain on, bangs, pink hair…but today, scratch off decides to be silent; rather than speak up for the black woman she called her biggest inspiration. ???? pic.twitter.com/jYSmQ955TI — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 14, 2022

Latto made it clear that this isn’t the first time she’s had to address Nicki offline and feels that Nicki’s being malicious.

1st of all I texted u cause I didn’t wanna do the internet sht w sum1 I looked up to. Just like the 1st time I DMed u asking about ur ongoing subtweets. I wanted to speak up cuz like I said I do agree but the way u going about it seems malicious esp. after how we left off https://t.co/e5Z9GQutGe — BIG LATTO ? (@Latto) October 14, 2022

I’ve ignored countless subtweets since March and instead addressed u in the dm. You’re asking why I didn’t speak up in ur defense… it’s the same answer I gave u when u asked why I didn’t congratulate you. Ur literally older than my mom tryna be a bully @NICKIMINAJ — BIG LATTO ? (@Latto) October 14, 2022

This is unnecessarily messy.