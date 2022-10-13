  1. Home
Nicki Minaj Calls Latto a 'Karen' for Not Publicly Defending Her Rap Grammy Nomination, Latto Claps Back: 'Ur Older Than My Mom Tryna Be a Bully'

October 13, 2022

Nicki Minaj is beefing with another rap girl.

This time, Nicki called out Latto for not coming to her defense following today’s Grammys news.

If you missed it, it was reported that Nicki’s song “Super Freaky Girl” got kicked out of the rap category and will compete in the pop category. The Recording Academy determined that the song, sampling Rick James’ 1981 classic “Super Freak,” isn’t ‘rap’ enough.

Nicki spoke out about the Recording Academy’s decision and called out Latto’s “Big Energy” in the process.

It appears as though Latto didn’t take too kindly to being singled out — and she approached Nicki offline via text to have a conversation.

Nicki shared a screenshot of their conversation and called Latto a ‘Karen’ for not speaking out publicly to defend Nicki’s nomination.

Latto made it clear that this isn’t the first time she’s had to address Nicki offline and feels that Nicki’s being malicious.

This is unnecessarily messy.

 

