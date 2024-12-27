King Harris & Baby Mother J’Nijah “Nana” Epps Debunk Social Media Rumors

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

King Harris is setting the record straight.

Harris and J’Nijah “Nana” Epps are addressing swirling rumors surrounding their relationship, their newborn son, and King’s relationship with his father, T.I. The 20-year-old rapper recently took to a livestream with Epps and their baby, King Jr., to dispel speculation, including claims that T.I. had evicted him and doubts about his paternity.

King wasted no time setting the record straight, dismissing the gossip as baseless. “Everything the world says about me is a lie,” he declared, expressing frustration that people readily believe unverified internet rumors. Despite his disbelief, King remained unfazed, adding, “We can’t sue people who don’t have money, so it’s whatever. That stuff doesn’t bother me.”

Over the weekend, King proudly introduced his son to the world by sharing heartfelt videos on social media. Calling King Jr. his “twin,” he used the moment to criticize blogs for perpetuating what he labeled “fake” narratives. King asserted, “I’ve never changed. It’s the internet that’s changed people’s perspective of me.”

He went on to address his detractors directly, saying, “Y’all are just easily manipulated on social media. I’m him in real life. No lies or rumors online can change that.”

During the livestream, King and Epps took a lighthearted moment to reflect on their son’s resemblance to King’s maternal lineage. “They all have the same face,” Epps quipped, adding with a laugh, “They just have different hairstyles.”

The couple’s bond was evident as they shared anecdotes and celebrated their new role as parents.

Meanwhile, T.I. was seen doting on his grandson in an affectionate video, cradling the baby and giving him a nickname that’s sure to stick: “The World’s Greatest Gangsta.” The rapper’s pride in the newest addition to the family was unmistakable, adding a positive note to the ongoing narrative surrounding King Harris.

In the face of persistent rumors, King remains steadfast, focused on his family and unmoved by social media chatter. His commitment to protecting his loved ones and staying true to himself underscores his resilience, even as the internet buzzes with unfounded claims.

