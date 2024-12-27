‘Cosby Show’ Alum Geoffrey Owens Still Struggling to ‘Make a Living’ 6 Years After Viral Trader Joe’s Photos

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

“The Cosby Show” alum Geoffrey Owens said he still struggles to “make a living” six years after going viral for working at a grocery store.

Best known for portraying Elvin Tibideaux on the iconic series, Owens recently opened up about his ongoing struggles during an interview with Atlanta’s V-103 radio station.

Now 63, the actor revealed that despite a career resurgence sparked by the viral incident in 2018, making ends meet remains a daily challenge.

While some criticized him for having what many considered a regular job, the backlash was also met with overwhelming support.

“At first, there was some negative stuff about basically the job-shaming,” Owens V-103. “But then, very soon after that, there was all this support and encouragement from all over the world.”

The star ultimately decided to leave his job following the media storm. “It wasn’t like I quit knowing I would be making a lot of money soon or anything,” he explained. “I just felt like I wasn’t going to be able to handle that kind of scrutiny and attack on my privacy.”

Owens clarified that to this day, his financial difficulties persist. “Even today, right now, as we speak, I still struggle to make a living,” he shared. “I struggle every day to make my ends meet. And people can’t get their heads around that because they see me in movies.”

The actor explained that residuals from “The Cosby Show” were minimal, especially after its removal from syndication as a result of the Bill Cosby sexual assault cases.

Following the Trader Joe’s incident, Owens received acting opportunities, including roles in “Power Book II: Ghost,” “NCIS: New Orleans,” and more.

He currently stars in Damon Wayans’ new sitcom “Poppa’s House” and appeared in “Mr. Santa: A Christmas Extravaganza.”

via: BET

