Bethenny Frankel Shares Reason Behind Move to Florida: ‘It Was Lonely’ [Video]

Bethenny Frankel is opening up about her recent move to Florida.

In a post shared to TikTok Friday, Frankel detailed her March move down south with her 14-year-old daughter, Bryn, and her decision to sell her New York estate.

“The morning of March 19th, this wasn’t even a thought and by that evening, a series of events transpired and we decided it was the best move to move here,” the former Real Housewives of New York City star shred. “Within five weeks, [we] had sold and bought a home in both places. We’ll keep this apartment, but I sold my home and bought a house in Florida.”

She continued, “It was just the two of us. It was a massive property, and I made the decision to buy that property when I was in a different stage of my life.”

“I thought it would be this, like, big family home and that I’d be entertaining there a lot,” Frankel added of the home, which she purchased when she was still married to Bryn’s dad, Jason Hoppy.

The New York property, which featured everything from an apple orchard to an entertainment barn, ended up being too much house for Frankel, who said she spent a lot of time on her own there, calling it “lonely.”

“The house was drowning me because it had an apple orchard, it was a historical house, it had all this property, and it was beautiful and amazing for a big family with kids and grandparents,” the Skinnygirl founder explained. “It just ended up being a place that I spent a lot of time alone [in] because I didn’t really know many people in that community. It was lonely.”

Noting that she didn’t want to always be home alone, Frankel told her followers that in addition to wanting access to a bigger community, she wanted to simplify her living situation a bit.

“I wanted to simplify,” she added. “My simplification is someone else’s complication ’cause I’m still going to be in a beautiful home, but I just took on too much and the idea of something was different than the reality of it.”

While Frankel said she initially was planning to wait until Bryn went to college to make the move, she ended up having a change of heart.

“This situation was drowning me and something else was distracting her and neither of us would say it out loud because this is just what it was,” she noted, not sharing just what that something else was. “The moment it became about her, I was able to be honest with myself about how I felt and it freed both of us. I think I’ll be lighter and brighter and happier in the coming months.”

The 54-year-old’s split from Paul Bernon also played a role, along with her drawn out divorce from Hoppy and the death of her mother.

“It’s been a lot the last couple years, and I’m excited for this next chapter,” she said, thanking her fans for “getting [her] through that challenging time.”

Frankel first dished on the move last month, telling her followers in a post on Instagram that she was moving to Florida “for personal and professional reasons,” adding that, “Something has arisen that made this the best and healthiest decision for myself and my daughter.”

“We will maintain residences in the Hamptons and New York City because we love New York. This will be our primary and permanent residence,” she added.

