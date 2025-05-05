Aurora Culpo Reveal Why She Thinks Bethenny Frankel Influenced Paul Bernon to Break Up with Her [Audio]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 8 hours ago

Culpo discusses her belief that Frankel played a role in her split from Paul Bernon last summer, and the influencer describes the major argument that caused a rift, leaving her and her sisters Olivia and Sophia estranged.

Aurora Culpo never intended to talk openly and so directly about her short relationship with Bethenny Frankel’s ex-fiance Paul Bernon, but after Frankel nudged the door open, the social media star is kicking it down.

Appearing on the latest episode of Gia Giudice’s Casual Chaos podcast, which just dropped May 5, the Culpo Sisters star began to unpack what went wrong in the short relationship, which she says Bernon ended with a phone call last July.

Advertisement

While she has nothing negative to say about her ex, Culpo did admit that she felt like she was spending the whole time they were together “waiting” for something that just wasn’t coming.

“He’s a nice guy and he’s [a] very responsible, caring type person. At the time I thought, maybe, that was something that I wanted,” she said, per Us Weekly. “But there really was never a huge spark.”

She said she “didn’t have that head over heels feeling.” Instead, she thought of Bernon as more like a “nice prospect,” so she decided to “give it a shot for a couple of months.”

Bernon Culpo Breakup

Advertisement

The couple’s romance sparked shortly after Bernon and Frankel ended their own six-year romance. According to Culpo, they first connected when his team reached out about a possible podcast collaboration.

But while they clearly enjoyed their time together, it wasn’t to last. What Culpo didn’t expect was for Frankel to be the one to not only out their short relationship, but also announce that they’d broken up, which she did on her Just B podcast in July 2024.

What Culpo found “interesting” about Frankel’s action, according to Monday’s podcast appearance, was the fact “she knew nothing about our relationship, except what I had said on my podcast, which was completely anonymous by the way, never even mentioned his name.”

As such, she speculated that Frankel was “butthurt” over her ex’s new romance after seeing Culpo post about it on her social media, albeit anonymously, “which anyone would be.”

Advertisement

At the same time Culpo can’t understand why Frankel would even have listened to her podcast, if she knew about her and Bernon being a couple.

“I would not listen to the podcast of my ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend,” she said. “Do I want to hurt my own feelings?” she asked.

She went on to say that she also believes that the sudden public scrutiny was a factor in Bernon’s decision to call it off. “He really didn’t like being in the public eye in a negative way,” Culpo asserted. “I think he kind of liked being in the public eye if they were saying nice things.”

“Not everyone has the grit to be shown in a light they don’t have full control over,” she added.

Advertisement

Frankel Involved in Breakup?

As for the reason he gave, Culpo said, “He ended up using that he didn’t like that I talked about him on my podcast,” even though she did so without naming names. But she thinks there was more to it than that.

“It was really because Bethenny called him and was just telling him that she thought it was petty that I would talk about him on my podcast,” she suspected. “And then she went on her podcast and was like, ‘Paul broke up with Aurora because of her misdeeds of talking about him on her podcast.'”

“She then literally went on to say, ‘Girls, let this be a lesson. Don’t talk about who you’re dating in a public way because you know the ex-girlfriend could be listening.'”

Advertisement

Culpo wasn’t having this “lesson” narrative, though, arguing, “First of all, I’m not taking any lessons from you. And second of all, you show the people that you’re dating.”

While Bernon was the one who ultimately pulled the plug on the relationship, Culpo has determined that she’s kind of grateful that he did. “Honestly, I was kind of like, ‘Thank God,'” she said. “I didn’t want to be the one to have to break up with him, but I was not feeling it either.”

Culpo previously opened up about their relationship on her own Barely Filtered podcast in July 2024, shortly after Frankel outed the whole thing, where she said she’d realized she and Bernon weren’t “compatible,” noting that she wants more kids, while he doesn’t, and their “different” communication styles.

Culpo shares son Remi, 5, and daughter Solei, 3, with her ex-husband Michael “Mikey” Bortone, while Bernon has two teenage daughters from a previous relationship.

Advertisement

Culpo Sisters Breakup?

Kids were apparently a tangential factor in another breakup in the family, as well, as Aurora shared elsewhere in the podcast that her sisters Olivia and Sophia aren’t talking right now after a fight over a baby shower.

She called it one of their biggest fights and it all went down “a couple weeks ago” over Olivia’s baby shower. Aurora explained that her sister was planning a full baby shower in Rhode Island, but a “baby sprinkle in Denver the week of my birthday,” which is April 4.

Aurora explained that this was an event being put on by Olivia’s mother-in-law, Christian McCaffrey’s mother, because she and a “bunch of her friends” were going to be in Denver at the time.

Advertisement

“She literally texted me on Wednesday,” Aurora said of her sister, “being like, ‘Don’t worry about coming. I know it’s like really out of the way. It’s like a flight, it’s just gonna be super small, like you’re going to my other shower. Don’t worry about coming to this little thing.'”

“Anyway, really small and she told me I didn’t have to come,” Aurora said, and so she texted Olivia the following day and confirmed that she would, in fact, not be attending the “baby sprinkle.” The problem came when their other sister Sophia also canceled, due to a wedding she was going to attend.

“[Olivia] lost it on us, like, ‘We’re the worst sisters. The bar is this low. I do everything for you guys, you do nothing for me,'” Aurora recalled. “Which is, by the way, not true at all. She just, like, has a complex about thinking she does everything for everybody.”

She said that she “kept sending her the screenshot where she was like, ‘You don’t have to come.'” And she said that while progress has been made, and she and Olivia have spoken since the “sprinkle” blowup, the same can’t be said for Sophia.

Advertisement

“She still hasn’t talked to Sophie. It’s been like three weeks,” Aurora said. “She’s very, very pregnant, emotional.”

“I think she’s gonna get over it,” she added, “like, she really needs to because she’s gonna have a baby soon and then she’s gonna want some help.”

You can check out Aurora’s full chat with Gia Giudice below.

Advertisement

via: TooFab