Home > NEWS

Drake Jokingly References Kendrick Lamar’s “Euphoria” During “Drizzmas Giveaway” Stream

BY: Walker

Published 5 hours ago

Drake had fans around the world glued to his livestream.

On Thursday (Dec. 26) evening, the Toronto rapper and Adin Ross hosted their much-anticipated “Drizzmas Giveaway,” where they blessed viewers with cash, new cars and plenty more.

Among the many shout-outs Drake gave during the Kick livestream, with Kai Cenat and Ben Da Donnn being among them, he showed special love to his “Rich Baby Daddy” collaborator Sexyy Red. In a playful reference to Lamar’s “euphoria,” he said, “When I see her, I see two bad ones, n**ga, what’s up?” After bursting into laughter, the Grammy Award winner added, “F**k what y’all talking ’bout. Shoutout [to] Sexyy. W Sexyy in the chat.”

Advertisement

The original lyrics from Lamar’s diss track aimed at Drake cut straight to the point: “When I see you stand by Sexyy Red, I believe you see two bad b**ches/ I believe you don’t like women, it’s real competition, you might pop a** with ’em.” The self-proclaimed 6 God and Red, however, have worked together on numerous occasions, most recently on May’s “U My Everything.”

Elsewhere in the broadcast, Drake almost said, “F**k Kendrick” while reading fan mail out loud. “It would be an unforgettable honeymoon filled with laughter, fun and of course, the Drake charisma, and it’s always f**k K–. Oh, I am not reading that,” he said, presumably from someone attempting to win the “greezy” dream vacation for one lucky couple.

Advertisement

Thursday’s “Drizzmas Giveaway” wasn’t the first time Drake poked fun at his beef with Lamar. In November, during his appearance on xQc’s stream, the “God’s Plan” hitmaker assured critics he’s “fully intact” after the exchange. “Mind, body and soul. In case you are wondering, right? You need facts to take me out. Fairytales won’t do it,” he shared.

via: Rap-Up

Advertisement
Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Greg Gumbel, CBS Sports Broadcasting Legend, Dead at 78

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Beyoncé’s Netflix Halftime Show Now Available as Standalone Special

By: Walker
NEWS

OnlyFans Model Scarlet Vas Welcomes Baby with Her Stepbrother: ‘Christmas Miracle’

By: Walker
NEWS

King Harris & Baby Mother J’Nijah “Nana” Epps Debunk Social Media Rumors

By: Walker
NEWS

‘Cosby Show’ Alum Geoffrey Owens Still Struggling to ‘Make a Living’ 6 Years After Viral Trader Joe’s Photos

By: Walker
NEWS

Jay-Z’s Accuser Can Remain Anonymous, Judge Criticizes His Lawyer’s ‘Relentless’ Filings

By: Walker
NEWS

OG Maco Dead at 32, Weeks After Suffering Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

By: Walker
NEWS

Jamie Foxx Wants to Press Charges in Glass-Throwing Injury Attack

By: Walker
NEWS

Bow Wow Gets Emotional After Heartfelt Christmas Gift From Daughter

By: Walker
NEWS

Jackpot for Mega Millions Surges Past $1B After No Numbers Match on Christmas Eve Drawing

By: Walker