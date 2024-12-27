Drake Jokingly References Kendrick Lamar’s “Euphoria” During “Drizzmas Giveaway” Stream

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

Drake had fans around the world glued to his livestream.

On Thursday (Dec. 26) evening, the Toronto rapper and Adin Ross hosted their much-anticipated “Drizzmas Giveaway,” where they blessed viewers with cash, new cars and plenty more.

Among the many shout-outs Drake gave during the Kick livestream, with Kai Cenat and Ben Da Donnn being among them, he showed special love to his “Rich Baby Daddy” collaborator Sexyy Red. In a playful reference to Lamar’s “euphoria,” he said, “When I see her, I see two bad ones, n**ga, what’s up?” After bursting into laughter, the Grammy Award winner added, “F**k what y’all talking ’bout. Shoutout [to] Sexyy. W Sexyy in the chat.”

The original lyrics from Lamar’s diss track aimed at Drake cut straight to the point: “When I see you stand by Sexyy Red, I believe you see two bad b**ches/ I believe you don’t like women, it’s real competition, you might pop a** with ’em.” The self-proclaimed 6 God and Red, however, have worked together on numerous occasions, most recently on May’s “U My Everything.”

Elsewhere in the broadcast, Drake almost said, “F**k Kendrick” while reading fan mail out loud. “It would be an unforgettable honeymoon filled with laughter, fun and of course, the Drake charisma, and it’s always f**k K–. Oh, I am not reading that,” he said, presumably from someone attempting to win the “greezy” dream vacation for one lucky couple.

Drake quotes Kendrick while talking about his real friendship with Sexyy Redd “Shout out Sexyy, When I see her, I see 2 bad ones” pic.twitter.com/N6AiOetamv — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) December 27, 2024

Drake quotes a Kendrick Lamar bar while speaking about his friendship with Sexyy Redd. “Shout out Sexyy, When I see her, I see 2 bad ones” pic.twitter.com/svzHyZar32 — popbrains (@popbrains) December 27, 2024

Drake stopped himself from saying “F*ck Kendrick” live on stream ? pic.twitter.com/2NTTkz888C — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) December 27, 2024

Thursday’s “Drizzmas Giveaway” wasn’t the first time Drake poked fun at his beef with Lamar. In November, during his appearance on xQc’s stream, the “God’s Plan” hitmaker assured critics he’s “fully intact” after the exchange. “Mind, body and soul. In case you are wondering, right? You need facts to take me out. Fairytales won’t do it,” he shared.

