Beyoncé’s Netflix Halftime Show Now Available as Standalone Special

Published 4 hours ago

Christmas has passed, but Beyoncé is still in the giving mode. On December 25, the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer spent the holiday on the NRG Stadium field for the Houston Texans versus Baltimore Ravens halftime show.

Even though the Baltimore Ravens dominated her hometown Houston Texans, Queen Bey won the night with her “Cowboy Carter”-themed halftime show, which drew 27 million U.S. viewers, Netflix said Thursday.

Netflix has now released the show, which streamed live from NRG Stadium, dubbed “Beyoncé Bowl,” as a standalone special.

The 12-minute performance featured “Cowboy Carter” collaborators Post Malone and Shaboozey as well as “Blackbiird” vocalists Reyna Roberts, Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, and Tiera Kennedy. Blue Ivy Carter, who previously performed with her mom during dates on the Renaissance World Tour, appeared during “Texas Hold ‘Em” at the end.

“Cowboy Carter,” the Texas native’s country-tinged LP released in March, is the most nominated album by a female artist at next year’s Grammys. The genre-bending album could mark Beyoncé’s first record to garner an album of the year honor at the 68th Grammy Awards on Feb. 2.

Beyoncé bookended her performance with her “Cowboy Carter” joint lead singles “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold ‘Em,” which came out Feb. 11.

“16 Carriages”

“Blackbiird” featuring Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy and Reyna Roberts

“Ya Ya”

“My House”

“Sweet Honey Buckin'” featuring Shaboozey

“Levii’s Jeans” featuring Post Malone

“Jolene”

“Texas Hold ‘Em” featuring daughter Blue Ivy as a backup dancer

The Beyoncé Bowl is now streaming on Netflix. Find more information here.