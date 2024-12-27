Greg Gumbel, CBS Sports Broadcasting Legend, Dead at 78

BY: LBS STAFF Published 4 mins ago

Greg Gumbel, the renowned CBS Sports anchor and commentator, has died at the age of 78.

CBS Sports confirmed Gumbel’s passing on Friday, sharing a statement from his wife Marcy and his daughter Michelle: “It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved husband and father, Greg Gumbel. He passed away peacefully surrounded by much love after a courageous battle with cancer. Greg approached his illness like one would expect he would, with stoicism, grace and positivity.”

Gumbel “leaves behind a legacy of love, inspiration and dedication to over 50 extraordinary years in the the sports broadcast industry,” the statement added, “and his iconic voice will never be forgotten. Greg’s memory will forever be treasured by his family, dearest friends, colleagues and all who loved him.”

News of Gumbel’s death was first shared online by producer Dan Forer, who eulogized his friend and former co-worker: “The holidays are supposed to be filled with joy, but they are often mixed with sorrow. I just learned that my dear friend Greg Gumbel has passed. Greg was the best announcer a young producer/director could have… In addition to being a true professional he was a kind, magnificent man. May his memory be a treasured blessing for his family and friends.”

Gumbel, the older brother of fellow TV newsman Bryant Gumbel, began his sports broadcasting career at a local Chicago affiliate before joining ESPN in its inaugural year of 1979, anchoring SportsCenter and doing play-by-play for NBA games. He moved to CBS in 1988, announcing NFL and college basketball games and hosting The NFL Today.

After a brief stint at NBC, Gumbel returned to CBS in 1998, becoming a key part of the network’s March Madness coverage as well as announcing NFL games. Gumbel stepped away from his March Madness duties at CBS earlier this year for what were described at the time as “family health issues.”

