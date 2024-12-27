OnlyFans Model Scarlet Vas Welcomes Baby with Her Stepbrother: ‘Christmas Miracle’

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

Scarlet Vas and her husband, Tayo Ricci — who is also her stepbrother — have welcomed their first baby.

On Wednesday, Dec. 25, the content creator and her husband Tayo Ricci — who is also her stepbrother — announced the arrival of their baby girl, marking their first child together.

“Our Christmas miracle has finally arrived Merry Christmas from our family to yours,” Vas captioned her Instagram carousel that revealed the news.

Advertisement

The first-time mom’s post featured two images, both giving glimpses of their newborn daughter in the hospital. The first photo saw the couple snuggled up with their swaddled baby in bed, and the second image featured a close-up shot of the new parents holding their little one’s hand.

The next day, the couple posted an Instagram reel that gave their followers another peek at their baby. “And then there were three,” the caption of the joint post read, which showed Ricci holding their daughter while Vas gave her a kiss on the head.

The pair uploaded another Instagram carousel on Friday, Dec. 27.

Advertisement

“Belated Merry Christmas AND the happiest of New Years to all of you Love from the Ricci’s,” the caption read.

Vas and Ricci have yet to reveal the name of their child. They’ve also kept the baby’s face hidden for privacy.

Vas and Ricci tied the knot in Mykonos, Greece in September 2023.

Advertisement

via: People