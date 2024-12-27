Jamie Foxx Wants to Press Charges in Glass-Throwing Injury Attack

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

Jamie Foxx isn’t turning the other cheek when it comes to the alleged assault where he took a glass to the face.

The Oscar-winning Ray actor, 57, ‘had to get stitches’ in the wake of the December 13 incident, a spokesperson said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times.

‘Someone from another table threw a glass that hit him in the mouth,’ the spokesperson told the paper, adding that ‘the police were called and the matter is now in law enforcement’s hands.’

The Terrell, Texas-born entertainer is ‘fully cooperating with the investigation,’ a source familiar with the situation told TMZ Thursday.

The Django Unchained star ‘wants to press charges so this type of incident does not happen to others,’ the source told the outlet.

Dailymail.com has reached out to Foxx’s reps for further comment on this story.

Police have not yet arrested anyone in connection with the incident, or publicly named a suspect or person of interest, according to the outlet.

Authorities are seeking to speak with Jackass stuntman Jasper Dolphin, who was at the restaurant that night, sources told TMZ.

Police have received video evidence from the upscale establishment from the evening of the incident.

Officials have yet to release any information gleaned from the footage amid their probe, according to the outlet.

The case remains ongoing, as police are still conducting interviews and evidence, according to the outlet.

Foxx, who has appeared in films such as Not Another Church Movie, Any Given Sunday and Baby Driver, was with family and friends when the incident took place.

Foxx was rankled after another person at the restaurant projected the image of a penis on his dinner table with a laser pointer, according to the outlet.

Foxx ‘marched over to tell the guys playing the prank to cut it out,’ sources told the outlet, at which point a drinking glass was heaved in his direction, causing lacerations to his mouth.

The Beverly Hills Police Department initially issued a statement saying said it responded around 10 p.m. on December 13 to a reported assault with a deadly weapon and determined it was unfounded.

‘Instead, the incident involved a physical altercation between parties,’ said a department statement. ‘The BHPD conducted a preliminary investigation and completed a report documenting the battery. No arrests were made.’

In an Instagram post two days later, Foxx thanked those who had checked in on him.

Apparently referring to the Mr. Chow incident, he wrote, ‘The devil is busy … but I´m too blessed to be stressed.’

via: Daily Mail

