Bow Wow Gets Emotional After Heartfelt Christmas Gift From Daughter

Bow Wow received the gift of a heartfelt speech from his daughter, Shai Moss, on Christmas Day.

The rapper shared a video via Instagram showing off the gift from his baby girl, Shai Moss. “You’re my day one. I know if I need anything, I know to call you. I’m so happy God chose you to be my dad,” Shai said. “I wish every little girl [could] experience having a father figure like you and have the relationship we have.”

She continued, “Christmas is all about love, family and togetherness. I’m so thankful to celebrate Christmas with you. Thank you for being an incredible dad. I love you.”

“I love you” Bow said back. “My baby girl.” “You know we Mosses. You gotta wipe them tears now. We gotta keep it tough now,” he joked. “I wasn’t supposed to cry, he was supposed to cry” Shai said.

“Everyone’s crying on Christmas,” Bow replied.

"Almost made dad cry. She almost had me y'all. Damn this touched my heart BEST GIFT EVER ..(i went to bathroom and let my tears fall yall then came back out a G ).." he captioned the video.

“Awww girls and dads are important..” read one of the comments. “Who cutting onions round here..That was sooo sweet..”

