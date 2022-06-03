Nick Cannon's Baby Mama Abby De La Rosa Is Pregnant [Video]

Last week, Abby De La Rosa took to Instagram and thanked Nick Cannon for buying her a new car. This week she took to the gram with bigger news.

via: Ok!

Round 2! Nick Cannon’s baby mama Abby De La Rosa revealed she is pregnant — again! On Friday, June 3, the brunette beauty uploaded a video of herself with balloons in the background.

“IM PREGNANT ? Another set of twins? Follow me on ONLYFANS (LINK IN BIO)I’ll be posting all the exclusive content and answering the questions ya’ll are dying to know!…THANK YOU @YAHETHEVENTS FOR THE BEAUTIFUL SURPRISE – YOU KILL IT EVERY TIME!” she captioned the clip.

Of course, people went crazy over the announcement. One person wrote, “Oh so you are the twin generator…?? congrats..” while another added, “Congratulations ??.”

A third person gushed, “??? congrats Abby! ?.”

The star didn’t reveal who the father is; she already shares Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Cannon.

Meanwhile, the TV host, 41, has been busy, as he announced in January he’s expecting his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi. (He also dad to 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey, 5-year-old Golden “Sagon” and 1-year-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell. His son Zen died in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.)

Despite having his hands full, the Nickelodeon star defended his parenting tactics.

“Contrary to popular belief, I’m probably engaged throughout my children’s day, more often than the average adult can be,” he told Men’s Health. “If I’m not physically in the same city with my kids, I’m talking to them before they go to school via FaceTime and stuff. And then when I am [in the same city, I’m] driving my kids to school, like making sure I pick ’em up.”

“All of those things, making sure [I’m there for] all extracurricular activities,” he continued. “I’m involved in everything from coaching to having guitar lessons with my daughter every week.”

Cannon also explained why he is not hard on his tots. “Because I’m the fun parent as well,” he said. “I’m the dad that is a big kid, but I also respect morals, values are high on my list. And you know, we established that as early as infancy.”

“So then there’s no reason to be strict because clearly I live a fun, open, free lifestyle, and I want my kids to be able to be happy and be that as well,” he declared. “But long as it’s rooted in respect and love. And that’s the lines where we try not to break or try not to cross.”