New Teaser Trailer for Netflix’s Kanye West Documentary ‘jeen-yuhs’ [Video]

Kanye West is getting the big-screen treatment.

via: Complex

Up top, catch the new teaser for jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, which launches Feb. 16 on Netflix. Ahead of the Netflix drop, Iconic Events Releasing is giving Act 1 of the three-part documentary a theatrical release nationwide. The highly anticipated opus from TIME Studios and Creative Control, as previously reported, is helmed by the filmmaking duo Coodie & Chike.

“Filmmakers Coodie and Chike have created an extraordinary film and we’re honored that they have trusted TIME Studios to produce jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy,” TIME Studios President Ian Orefice said in a press release shared Monday. “We’re excited to partner with Iconic Events Releasing to give the world a chance to first experience the once in a generation storytelling in theaters.”

Act 1 of jeen-yuhs focuses on Ye’s early years. Tickets for its theatrical release will be available via fans’ local theaters. In a statement, Iconic Events Releasing CEO Steve Bunnell said the doc marked a “must-see” film for fans and fellow artists alike. “Through his work as a performer, producer, and entrepreneur, few artists or businessmen have had a greater impact on worldwide popular culture than Kanye West over the last twenty years,” Bunnell said.

In addition to all of the above, jeen-yuhs is also on the lineup for this month’s Sundance Film Festival, which was recently announced to be once again going virtual due to ongoing pandemic concerns. Initially, the plan was for a fully hybrid experience, though the Omicron variant made that improbable for organizers.

Watch the new trailer above.