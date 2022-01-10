The Game Explains Why He Shared A Nude Photo Of Britney Spears Online: ‘Free Woman Energy’ [Photo]

Britney Spears was finally freed from the hefty restrictions of her 13-year conservatorship in November. With her newfound freedom, the pop deity is having fun using her social media accounts without gatekeepers controlling her life and public image at every turn.

via: Hot97

The pop star shared a photo on her Instagram, completely nude and captions it- “free woman energy has never felt better.” For many years fans having been hoping and praying for Britney to be “free” of her fathers control. Her father was in charge of her conservatorship for 13 years, which has now been reversed. Britney is finally able to manage her own money, post freely on her social media accounts and do thing “for the first time ever” according to her.

Showing support for Britney, The Game reposted her nude photo and captioned it, “Free da gang [blood emoji] @britneyspears #FreeWomanEnergy,” wrote The Game.

Speaking of The Game, it looks like he and Kanye West may have some new music on the way. The two were spotted in the studio together alongside super producer Hit Boy.

While The Game and Britney Spears have never officially collaborated, it remains to be seen if the pop legend will ever be made aware of Game’s support.