New Autopsy Reveals Death of Black Kansas Teen at Juvenile Facility Was Homicide, Contradicting Prior Finding

In an autopsy report released Monday, Kansas officials have determined that the death of Black teenager Cedric Lofton while in police custody back in September was indeed a homicide.

via People:

The report, obtained by PEOPLE, indicates Lofton, 17, died from “complications of cardiopulmonary arrest sustained after physical struggle while restrained in the prone position.”

According to the report, Lofton had no pulse four minutes after being placed on the floor on Sept. 24, 2021, after an altercation with corrections officers at the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center in Wichita.

The handcuffed, shackled teen had been placed face-down on the floor after allegedly assaulting a staff member.

Police arrested Lofton on suspicion of four counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, and transported him to the facility early that morning for an assessment.

Video confirms officers attempted to revive him upon realizing he had no pulse.

Officers were first called to a home, where the teen had reportedly exhibited “erratic and aggressive behavior toward his foster family.”

Lofton was hospitalized “post cardiopulmonary resuscitation” and complications from an “anoxic brain injury, acute respiratory failure, and acute kidney injury” led to his death on Sept. 26, states the autopsy report.

The corrections officers involved in the altercation have been on paid leave since the incident.

Criminal charges have not been filed against them.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation continues with its investigation.

An attorney for Lofton’s family spoke to ABC News.

“The family lost their son and their brother, so it’s just a tragic and unjustified death,” lawyer Andrew Stroth said. “The family is going to continue to seek answers and pursue all legal remedies available.”

Cedric’s family deserves justice.