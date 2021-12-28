Kodak Black Takes Zendaya & Hennessy Carolina Obsession To A New Level [Photo]

Kodak Black has been shooting his shot at the actor Zendaya since being behind bars. He also told Cardi B’s sister Hennessy Carolina that he wants to marry her.

via: HotNewHipHop

Kodak has previously written lovey-dovey poems for Zendaya, also telling Hennessy Carolina that he wants to end up with her and trying to get her famous sister to hook them up. So far, he’s had limited luck.

On Tuesday morning, Kodak gave things another try, attempting to catch Zendaya or Hennessy Carolina’s attention by reacting to a Japanese scientist’s creation of a lickable television screen that apparently imitates food flavors.

“I’m tasting @hennessycarolina and @zendaya,” wrote Yak on Instagram, lusting over the pair of stunners yet again. I wonder what his fiancée thinks about this.

Many are wondering how, at this stage of his rejection with both celebrities, why Kodak continues to pester them. Some are calling it harassment and others are calling it true love, but with Zendaya and Hennessy still ignoring this man, it may soon be time for Kodak to give up on his mission to get with the star of Euphoria and Cardi’s sister.

Kodak posting stuff like this after recently put an engagement ring on his baby mama Maranda Johnson.