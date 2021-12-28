Diddy Cancels New Year’s Eve Party for Second Year in a Row As COVID-19 Cases Surge [Video]

Diddy’s New Year’s Eve party is no more.

via: Complex

Sources close to the outlet said Diddy made the call on Monday night as Omicron cases surge in Florida and around the country. The lavish party—which would have included 500 of Diddy’s friends—was last held in 2019 at Story Nightclub in Miami, where Fat Joe, Meek Mill, DaBaby, and DJ Khaled were just a few names that made up the star-studded guest list.

The cancelation of Diddy’s party is just the latest big year-end celebration to be put on ice. Fox announced that its New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022, which was set to be hosted Ken Jeong and Joel McHale would no longer go forward.

“While we are confident in the health and safety protocols for Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022, the recent velocity of the spread of Omicron cases has made it impossible to produce a live special in Times Square that meets our standards,” the network said in a statement.

Despite Fox’s decision, NBC still plans to move forward with Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, which will be hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson. Meanwhile, Bill de Blasio said that while it has been significantly scaled back in size, New York City’s annual ball drop celebration in Times Square is still a go.

On Monday, Dr. Anthony Fauci strongly urged Americans to reconsider their New Year’s Eve plans as cases continue to soar.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he recommends that people "stay away" from large New Year’s Eve gatherings where they don’t know the vaccination status of guests. "There will be other years to do that, but not this year," he says.https://t.co/X6u5qGcrbn pic.twitter.com/5eaEpVfWhd — New Day (@NewDay) December 27, 2021

“When you are talking about a New Year’s Eve party, where you have 30, 40, 50 people celebrating, you do not know the status of the vaccination—I would recommend strongly, stay away from that this year,” Fauci told CNN’s New Day. “There will be other years to do that, but not this year.

Diddy isn’t the only celebrity who’s had to scale back his holiday plans the Kardashian’s also had to downsize their annual Christmas Eve bash this year, limiting it to just family members and some close friends.