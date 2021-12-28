Jada Pinkett-Smith Explains Why She Had To Shave Her Hair Completely Bald [Video]

Jada Pinkett Smith is known for being an open book. On Dec. 28, the star shared a little update via Instagram on her journey with alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss.

via: Hot97

The actress shares a video via Instagram, showing off what looks like a mark on her scalp as she explains that she’s been struggling with alopecia. Jada says the mark is going to be “hard to hide” and she decided to share the video to answer any upcoming questions.

She captions the video, “Mama’s gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something

Me and this alopecia are going to be friends … period!”

Watch below.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, alopecia areata is a “disease that develops when the body attacks its own hair follicles (where hair grows from), which can cause hair loss anywhere on the body.”

This isn’t the first time that Jada has opened up about having alopecia. In 2018, Jada detailed the “terrifying” feeling she felt when she first learned that she was losing her hair.