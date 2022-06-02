NeNe Leakes Sued By Boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh’s Wife for Sleeping With Him While He Was Still Married

NeNe Leakes is being sued by boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh‘s wife for allegedly sleeping with him while they were still married and destroying their marriage

Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh claims in the lawsuit that NeNe and Nyonisela first hooked up while he was still married to her.

Malomine says NeNe went public with Nyonisela by sharing pictures of the two together — which humiliated Malomine and tanked her relationship with her husband.

Malomine claims she suffered emotional distress, mental anguish, and a loss of affection. She’s suing for more than $100,000.

North Carolina is one of just 7 states where a person can sue a spouse’s extramarital partner for alienation of affection.

Most states don’t allow these types of lawsuits.

It sounds like NeNe should’ve taken her own advice — close your legs to married men!