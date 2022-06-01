Simu Liu Waxed His Entire Body for Barbie Role: 'One of The Most Painful Experiences of My Life'

Simu Liu went full Ken Doll for his upcoming role in the live-action ‘Barbie’ flick.

via People:

The Marvel actor, 33, revealed he waxed his entire body for the Warner Bros. film, calling it “one of the most painful experiences” of his life in his recent interview with The Independent.

“Waxing has been an education to say the least,” Liu told the outlet.

“It was one of the most painful experiences of my life. I have such a newfound admiration for the incredibly brave women who go through this on a monthly basis.”

Liu stars in the movie alongside Margot Robbie, who plays the movie’s iconic doll character. Though the actor’s role in the movie remains unknown, the added information is leading fans to believe he’ll be portraying one of the Ken dolls.

He joins Ryan Gosling, who’s stepping in to play Ken, and America Ferreraamong the cast.

The Shang-Chi star previously said that he agreed to join the cast after his agent personally vouched for the film, saying it had one of the best scripts he’s ever read.

“He literally said this verbatim,” Liu told British GQ last month. “He was like, ‘If I could stake my career on any one script, it’s the Barbie script. I really think you should do it.'”

Liu went on to share he felt his experience on a college dance team somehow made the difference in his audition and helped him land the role in director Greta Gerwig’s movie.

“Greta was talking about how much she loved watching men dance, because it’s such an expression of artistry you’re not used to seeing from typical men,” Liu recalled of the moment he told her about his past experience.

“She audibly guffawed, she giggle-screamed – and then I got the part,” he concluded.

We can’t wait to watch!