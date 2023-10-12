NeNe Leakes Considers Having an Open Marriage After Late Husband Gregg's Death

NeNe Leakes says that her next marriage might look a little different than her previous one with late husband Gregg Leakes.

via Page Six:

“Maybe I should just marry whether I’m 100% happy with the person or not,” the 55-year-old told viewers. “Maybe I should marry just so that I have a partner — a partner for life.”

The reality star added that while the person might not be right for her, “at least there’s someone.”

“Maybe we will have an agreement that this person would be there for me and I would be there for them [during] hard times or medical times.”

She furthered that certain terms could be put into place, such as, “He will see whoever he wants to see. I will see whoever I want to see.”

“But doing that, you have to know that person will probably be talking to other people and loving other people and they’re just with you through the hard times,” NeNe continued.

Despite wanting someone by her side, the Bravo alum concluded that an open relationship wasn’t right for her.

“I considered it but I know that it’s not who I am as a person. I really would want to be with somebody that really loves me and really… wanted to be there for me.”

NeNe’s emotional tangent came after she visited the doctor and realized she didn’t know who to put down as an emergency contact.

“I got really emotional in the office. It came out of nowhere,” she said while holding back her tears. “In the past, I listed my husband as my emergency.”

Gregg died in September 2021 from colon cancer at age 66.

The real estate investor was diagnosed with Stage 3 cancer in 2018.

He underwent six sessions of chemotherapy before going into remission for a few years. Then in June 2021, the disease returned.

NeNe and Gregg first tied the knot in 1997 but divorced in 2011. They decided to give their love a second shot in 2013 and wed again.

The couple shared share 24-year-old son, Brentt.

A few months after Gregg’s death, the former Bravolebrity started dating boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh in December 2021.

The duo were first linked that month when they were spotted heading into NeNe’s surprise 54th birthday party.

At the time, their relationship was off to a rocky start as Nyonisela’s ex-wife, Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh, alleged the reality star broke up their marriage.

Malomine went on to sue NeNe for “emotional distress” and “humiliation” for breaking up a “happy marital relationship” and actively “sexual relationship,” per documents previously obtained by Page Six.

The reality star vehemently denied all of Tehmeh-Sioh’s allegations.

However, NeNe confirmed in July that she was “taking a break” from her relationship with Nyonisela, claiming it was “just not working at the moment,” during the “Reality with The King” Podcast.

The streets are rough — so we encourage whatever arrangement two people come to that makes them both happy.