Must Be Nice: Kris Jenner Reveals She Called ABC/Disney and Got Tristan Thompson a Job at ESPN [Video]

Kris Jenner used one of her many connections to get Tristan Thompson a gig at ESPN, she revealed during the latest episode of ‘The Kardashians.’

While catching up with Thompson, Jenner asked how things were going for him at the time, inspiring the Cleveland Cavaliers players to profusely thank her “making this all happen.”

From there, Jenner highlighted what she described as the rareness of how the job came together.

“It’s a dream,” she said. “I mean ,the fact that we could have that call on Friday and they said can you start Monday? That never happens to anyone.”

In a testimonial video, Kris added some more context as to her involvement with Thompson’s ESPN job, revealing that she directly reached out to the Powers That Be to put in a good word.

“I was able to reach out to ABC/Disney and really express how talented I thought Tristan was and how they would really benefit from him being a part of the ESPN team, for example,” she said.

Back to the sleek doc-style footage the show is known for, Thompson was seen praising Jenner for having “mastered” what he called “the art of negotiating.” According to Jenner, who neither agreed or disagreed with Thompson’s assessment, putting things like this together is “so rewarding,” especially when it’s as “easy” as this particular setup was.

See more below in a clip from the episode, which also includes insight from Jenner on the decidedly storied history of Tristan and Khloé, who share two children together.

“We know Tristan has made some mistakes,” Jenner said in the new episode, which is the latest from the show’s ongoing fourth season. “I know he is really sorry for the way that he hurt Khloé and I’m sure that he regrets all of those mistakes every single day. Really, the most important thing for everyone right now is raising those kids.”

In September, Thompson was confirmed to be returning to Cleveland after a three-year period away during which he played for other teams, including the Lakers.

“Tristan embodies every trait we want as part of our team culture, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring his experience and character back into our franchise,” Koby Altman, president of basketball operations for the Cavaliers, said when announcing the new Thompson deal.

We need Kris Jenner to “make a couple calls” for US!

Kris Jenner really hooked up Tristan Thompson with a job at ESPN after making a call ?

