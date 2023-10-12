Latto Responds to 'Industry Plant' Accusation: 'I Been Doing This Since I Was a Kid'

Latto wants to make it clear — she’s been in the rap game for a LONG time, despite what her naysayers would like to believe.

via Complex:

The Atlanta-based rapper took to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday to address a swirling belief about her career. An X user suggested that Latto’s success was not organically earned, and instead was simply handed opportunities rather than working for them.

“Latto has to be an industry plant,” the individual wrote. “I sorry.”

The award-winning artist fired back with the perfect response, and reminded everyone about her years-long come-up and tenacious hustle.

“I been doing this since a kid & I get real love/respect from the greats for that,” she wrote. “I came up before social media I handed out mixtapes, did open mics & talent shows, etc I hate when y’all say this.. I worked VERY long & hard to be here. Being relevant since 16yo is not easy or common.”

Latto fans were quick to rush to her defense, with one pointing out that she had appeared in the inaugural season of The Rape Game, a hip-hop reality competition series presented by Jermaine Dupri.

“Y’all… Latto was on the rap game and she was easily the best one there,” the fan added. “She has been working hard to be where she is now.”

“Even before The Rap Game tho,” she responded.

Latto, previously known as “Miss Mulatto,” won the first season of The Rap Game, but ultimately turned down Dupri’s record deal. She explained her decision during a 2022 appearance on VladTV, saying she turned down the So So Def offer because it simply wasn’t enough.

“OK, so my dad has always been a businessman; he was an entrepreneur all my life… so he always instilled that in me growing up,” she said. “Even though I was a kid in the industry, I never conducted like a kid. I took everything for what it was. So in offering me a deal right after I’m on a hit TV show — mind you, I win a lot of money when I win this show, regardless if I sign anything, that’s from Lifetime… I had already built a fanbase, a strong social media following, I’m already booking shows.”

She said she took her winnings and made smart investment moves, which allowed her to take the “independent route” as she waited for a more lucrative offer to come through. Latto explained that if label executives refused to present a satisfactory dollar amount, she wouldn’t waste her time with negotiations.

Since winning The Rap Game at age 16, Latto has released a handful of projects, including her 2017 Latto Let ‘Em Know mixtape, her Big Latto EP, and her debut studio album, Queen of da Souf. Her most recent full-length project was last year’s 777, a critically acclaimed LP that included appearances by 21 Savage, Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, Lil Durk, and more.

Of course, Latto isn’t the only musical act who has been dismissed as an “industry plant,” a term used to describe an artist who feigns an organic rise to the top but who actually had major studio backing. Ice Spice has faced similar allegations over the past year, with many questioning how she managed to gain so much success in a seemingly short time. The Bronx rapper addressed the accusations in a recent interview with Variety, insisting she no longer takes the criticism seriously.

“A lot of people have thrown that in my face—like ‘Oh, I’ve never seen anything happen so quickly. She needs to be studied,’ or ‘She’s a plant,'” she said. “I just let people believe whatever they want to believe, to be honest. I don’t really mind all the rumors. At first I did, but now I’m at a point where I understand that just comes with this lifestyle.”

If you’ve been paying attention, Latto’s been hustling out here for a LONG time. She’s certainly not an overnight success.

